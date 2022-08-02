Lenovo discounts its Legion gaming laptops in back-to-school deals

Lenovo is keeping up its back-to-school deals ahead of the new school year, and now, the company is offering some nice discounts on a few of its Legion-branded gaming PCs. These models aren’t packing the latest and greatest hardware around, but they’re still very fast machines, and if you want to save some money on your next gaming rig, this is a great time to do it.

First off, there’s the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6, which is a powerful laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, an 8-core, 16-thread processor capable of boosting up to 4.6GHz, which is enough to deliver a ton of performance. Plus, that’s paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, meaning you can run just about any game you want. And you’ll be running them on a large 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, plus a 165Hz refresh rate so your games look as smooth as possible. Otherwise, you’re getting 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, so this is the cream of the crop when it comes to gaming laptops.

Right now, it’s $670 off and you can use coupon code BTS2022 at checkout to get an extra $100 off, making it just $2,269.99. That’s still a lot of money, but for what you’re getting here, it’s not a bad deal at all.

Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 ($770 off) The Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 is a powerful gaming laptop with top-tier AMD processors and Nvidia graphics. You can save up to $770 on it on Lenovo's website. See at Lenovo

If you want something a bit more reasonable, the Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 may be a better fit for you, featuring an Intel Core i7-11800H processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and speeds up to 4.6GHz, in addition to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. It also includes 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it has a similar 16-inch display with Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. You’re mostly sacrificing some GPU power, but this machine can still handle most modern games just fine, and it costs $1,699, plus you can use the same BTS2022 coupon to save an extra $100 and make it $1,599.99.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 ($630 off) The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is more of a mainstream gaming laptop, but it still packs a ton of power in a more affordable package. You can save up to $630 on it right now. See at Lenovo

Lenovo has a lot more deals listed on its website, though some of them are a bit hit or miss, since many laptops are almost always seeing some kind of discount. However, you can always use coupon code BTS2022 to get up to an extra $100 off your order (depending on how much your cart is worth). Here are a few other deals we found interesting:

On top of these deals, if you’re a student or teacher, you can save an extra 10% if you use ID.me verification on Lenovo’s website, so now is a good time for some last-minute shopping before school starts.