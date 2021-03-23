Lenovo launches new education-focused Windows and Chromebook laptops for students

Lenovo has launched a bunch of new laptops today that mainly target the education sector. The company has announced four Windows laptops, four Chromebooks, and a new collaborative touchscreen monitor. These new products are said to be designed to withstand the “rigors of modern learning” and include features that can help students and educators transition from classroom to remote learning.

Last year the COVID-19 pandemic upended our work and study, and according to Lenovo, more than 1.5 billion students were affected by school closures worldwide. “We applaud educators, students, and institutions for their energy and dedication in the face of unprecedented challenges. As a leader in the global education market, we remain laser-focused in our pursuit to support all involved in education. Our ongoing commitment and expertise in tailored solutions will help drive innovative educational technology as we reimagine and reinvent teaching and learning,” said Jerry Paradise, vice president of Global Commercial Portfolio and Product Management in Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

The company says that all of its new laptop offerings meet the independent MIL-SPEC 801H standard. These also come with reinforced ports and hinges, with rubber bumpers to protect from accidental drops. The company has also worked on improving spill resistance along with adding a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for better screen protection. The company is also incorporating a USB Type-C port that helps for flexible docking for easy connection of external devices and quick charge that offers 80 percent battery in an hour. Customers can also expect HDMI ports allowing an easy solution for connecting to a second display to extend the learning workspace. The laptops will also offer optional Intel Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE on select models for fast mobile connectivity, as well as the addition of a physical webcam shutter for improved security.

As for the devices, the Lenovo 14w and 14e Gen 2 feature AMD’s new processors optimized for Chromebooks. The Windows-based 14w will be offered in storm black while the 14e Chromebook will be sold in a storm gray aluminum design. The Lenovo 100 clamshell laptop and the 300 and 500 convertible are also available with both AMD and Intel processors where the “e” signifies Chromebook and “w” signifies Windows. These can also be distinguished based on the looks as the 100e, 300e, and 500e Gen 3 all feature a grey finish with a speckled design and white dots on grey bumpers. The 100w, 300w, and 500w, meanwhile, offer a similar design approach but feature a blue finish instead. The 500e and 500w will be available with Intel Celeron N5100 and Intel Pentium N6000 processors. The 100e and 300e, on the other hand, are powered by AMD’s latest processors for Chromebooks, with their Windows counterparts powered by AMD 3015e processors.

The new ThinkVision monitors are also the latest offering for online and classroom learning experiences. The ThinkVision T24t comes with a 23.8-inch display that offers touch capability with up to 2,880 sensors, helping students easily interact with educational content. It also comes with a one-cable solution to easily connect compatible Windows, Chromebook, and Android devices via USB Type-C for docking and powering the device up to 75W. The monitor also features Natural Low Blue Light eye care technology certified with Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification to reduce harmful blue light wavelengths allowing extended periods of use. Lenovo has also announced a bunch of accessories, including headsets, webcams, and cases compatible with the new Windows and Chromebook machines.

Product Availability Price Lenovo 14w Gen 2 May 2021 $334 Lenovo 14e Gen 2 May 2021 $334 Lenovo 100e Gen 3 May 2021 $299 Lenovo 300e Gen 3 May 2021 $359 Lenovo 500e Gen 3 May 2021 $429 Lenovo 100w Gen 3 June 2021 $299 Lenovo 300w Gen 3 May 2021 $359 Lenovo 500w Gen 3 June 2021 $429 ThinkVision T24t-20 Q2 2021 $459

