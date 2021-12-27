Lenovo exec confirms the Motorola Razr 3 is in the works

Foldable phones are getting more and more mainstream, with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders far exceeding Samsung’s previous foldable. However, at least in the U.S., it actually started with the Motorola Razr. It went on sale in the U.S. on February 6th, 2020. While the Motorola Razr 5G (the original Razr’s successor) was a bit lacklustre as a sequel, a Lenovo executive has confirmed that the Motorola Razr 3 is in the works.

The Lenovo executive in question is Chen Jin, who earlier this year also confirmed the greatly increased GPU performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. His confirmation of the Motorola Razr 3 came through Weibo (via Android Authority). In the (machine translated) post, Chen Jin says that it will have more advanced computing power, a better interface, and a better appearance. It’s vague, but it confirms that the device is coming, though it’s unclear if it will use a flagship chipset this time around.

The Motorola Razr was indeed one of the first vertically folding phones in the world, though it wasn’t exactly a fan favourite. It had decidedly mid-range specifications for a high price, and its successor was more of the same. In contrast, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Flip, even at the time, outclassed it by a large margin. Foldable phones are fun, but it definitely wasn’t one of the best foldable phones.

Either way competition in the space means more improvements and faster innovation. We’ve already seen the entry of a new competitor in the OPPO Find N, and we’re excited to see what Motorola can bring to the table with its third generation foldable phone.

Featured image: Motorola Razr