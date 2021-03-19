Lenovo is offering 3 months of Stadia Pro service on new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops and PCs

Lenovo has announced that it is partnering with Google to offer three months of free access to Stadia Pro to customers buying new Lenovo Legion or IdeaPad gaming laptops and Lenovo gaming PCs (manufactured after April 5, 2021). Google recently announced a similar offer for Chromebook users giving them access to the cloud gaming service free of cost for three months.

The offer is only valid for countries where Google Stadia actually works. As per information shared by Lenovo, the offer will begin starting this month and will be available in the following countries- Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the U.S.

Lenovo also notes that customers availing of the offer can get access to over 130 games including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more. Customers will be able to redeem the offer via Lenovo Vantage, the “My Software” page on Lenovo devices, using a URL with a special redemption code.

Google Stadia Pro is available for three months free of charge, and can be redeemed directly on select new Lenovo Legion and Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop and desktop PCs (manufactured after April 5, 2021) and through a limited number of offer codes made available on gaming.lenovo.com

While the offer is great news for Lenovo customers, especially for gamers, it is interesting to note that the company is promoting a cloud gaming platform on its machines that should be capable of running games on their own. The purpose of all cloud gaming services is that you can stream a game using a fast internet connection without the need of having powerful hardware as the game runs on a dedicated server and not on your local machine.

Google Stadia has been facing a lot of backlash with a report saying that the initial announcement of the service was splashy and promised to revolutionize the world of gaming with a mix of first and third-party titles. However, Google hasn’t fully understood what goes into making a successful gaming studio. Just last month, Google had announced its plans to shut down Stadia’s internal game development division, a week after allegedly praising the studio for its progress.