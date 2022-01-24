Lenovo ‘Halo’ gaming phone leaks with unannounced Snapdragon chipset

Lenovo has owned Motorola for several years now, but the company has also continued to sell phones under its own name. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 arrived last year (what a name!), and while a sequel to that device is still in the works, now another gaming-focused phone is seemingly on the way.

Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter, shared a render image and detailed specifications for the ‘Lenovo Halo’. This isn’t the sequel to the Duel 2, which had a landscape-focused design with a side-mounted pop-out camera — instead, the Halo looks more like a regular smartphone. The image shows a hole-punch front camera, a rear camera array with three lenses (and a “50MP AI Triple Camera” badge), and the ‘Legion’ logo (Lenovo’s gaming brand).

The reported specifications include a Qualcomm SM8475 chipset, a 6.67-inch “FHD+” POLED with a refresh rate of 144Hz (and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz), 8/12/16GB RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000mAh battery, 68W wired charging, and a thickness of 8mm. That chipset will likely be branded as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus (the 8 Gen 1 is labelled SM8450), but Qualcomm hasn’t officially announced that yet.

Lenovo’s Duel 2 is definitely more of a unique device, but this model appears to be going for a more subdued design, while maintaining high-end hardware. The Gamer Aesthetic™ isn’t for everyone, myself included, so options with a more minimalist design are always appreciated. The phone will likely compete with the ROG Phone series from Asus, Redmi devices like the K40 Gaming Edition, and other gaming-focused phones.

Unfortunately, it’s not clear where Lenovo will actually sell the Halo, assuming the device makes it to release. Few of Lenovo’s phones are released outside of the company’s home country of China, so it’s possible people in ‘Murica, India, and other regions won’t get to try it out. Blass also reports the phone isn’t scheduled to arrive until the third quarter of 2022, so we still have a while longer to wait.