Lenovo has a new laptop with a 14-inch 90Hz OLED display

Lenovo is announcing a couple of new Windows 11 laptops today. They include the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon – the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop – and the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro.

But yes, they’re Windows 11 laptops. Coming in October, they’re among the first new PCs to ship with Microsoft’s new operating system.

First up is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, which is made out of carbon fiber and magnesium just like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. After all, you might recall that Lenovo used to ship the X1 Carbon with a 14-inch OLED display, and yes, the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is even lighter at 2.37 pounds.

It’s also not just an OLED laptop, as the screen is also 90Hz. When it comes to Windows laptops, high refresh rates tend to be associated with gaming, and for good reason. They give you that edge when playing. However, it tends to be overlooked that this provides a better user experience for everyone, as we’ve seen on the mobile side of the tech market.

The 14-inch 90Hz OLED display has Delta E < 2 color accuracy and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It comes in at 400-nit brightness. Aside from that, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 U-series processors with optional NVIDIA MX450 graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.

It’s coming in October, starting at $1,289.99.

Next up is the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro, which is bigger with a 16-inch 16:10 QHD display, which comes in at 500-nit brightness and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Lenovo is promising Certified DisplayHDR 400 and 100% sRGB color gamut. Also, the touchpad is 11% larger.

This one also comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, but the chips are H-series, so they’re a lot more powerful, and it comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. You can get it with up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD.

It comes in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey, and starts at $1,449.

The company also introduced its Smart Wireless Earbuds, which last for 28 hours combined with the battery in the charging case. They’re the first to support fast pairing with both Android and Windows, thanks to Lenovo Smart Pair, and they come in white and black.

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds are coming in Q3, and will cost $99.99.