Are you a big fan of the Lenovo Legion Go? Perhaps you're like Killian Bell, who is ready to list all the reasons why they love their Lenovo gaming system. If you are, then you'll be pleased to know that Lenovo has released a wide range of accessories that are bound to enhance your gaming experience.
The Lenovo Legion Go is getting a range of brand-new accessories
As announced in a press release email, the Lenovo Legion Go is getting a wide range of accessories to bump up your gaming experience. There's a ton of accessories coming out, but the star of the show is the new USB-C dock. Once you're back home after a day of gaming, you can place the Legion Go on the dock and get it charged again. The dock itself is equipped with a ton of ports including an HDMI 2.0 port, meaning your gaming doesn't have to stop if you don't want to.
Lenovo is also adding a cool new accessory for those who like to use the detachable TrueStrike controllers for long periods of time. The Charging Connector allows you to attach the individual controllers into one, big controller that you can recharge by itself. Plus, you can combine the new Joystick Caps with your controller to get finer control in precision-based games.
Lenovo is using this time to also release some new Legion monitors, including a 27-inch and a 31.5-inch variant. Lenovo says that they'll be great for putting the Legion Go games on the big-screen, but they'll likely be solid gaming monitors by themselves.
If you're interested in the full range, here's everything that got announced:
- Lenovo Legion Go USB-C Dock: The Lenovo Legion Go USB-C dock gives gamers a base station for their Lenovo Legion Go when not on the move, with a USB-C Power port (up to 100Wmax), 1G RJ45 port, full-function Type-C™ port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K at 60Hz. It'll release in August 2024 starting at $64.99.
- Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector: The Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector turns the Lenovo Legion Go’s detachable TrueStrike controllers into a single, chargeable controller. It's planned to release in October 2024 starting at $49.99.
- Lenovo Legion Go Carry Case: The hard shell, dual-zip Lenovo Legion Go Carry Case features a clapboard to protect the screen, with an internal zip pocket to hold an auxiliary USB cable, USB flash drive, portable keyboard, earphones, or other accessories. Lenovo hopes to release it in December 2024 starting at $29.99.
- Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps: For more precise control when playing racing or FPS games, look no further than the Lenovo Legion Go Joystick and Joystick Caps. The extra grippy textured material enhances comfort and control when in the heat of an intense gaming session. It should release in November 2024 starting at $9.99.
- Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard: The Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth® Mini Keyboard is the perfect complement to the Lenovo Legion Go as a 75% layout, super light 180g keyboard at only 5.6mm thick. It'll release in November 2024 starting at $39.99.
- Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 Monitor & Legion R32qc-30 Monitor: When not gaming on the go, Lenovo Legion Go owners have two new display options in the 27-inch Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 and 31.5-inch Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 Monitors. Both monitors feature an up to 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms (MPRT) response times in their 1500R curved displays. The R27 is expected in December 2024 starting at $269.99, and the R32 is expected in October 2024 starting at $319.99.