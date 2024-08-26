Key Takeaways Lenovo Legion Go is stepping up its game with a range of new accessories to enhance your gaming experience.

Are you a big fan of the Lenovo Legion Go? Perhaps you're like Killian Bell, who is ready to list all the reasons why they love their Lenovo gaming system. If you are, then you'll be pleased to know that Lenovo has released a wide range of accessories that are bound to enhance your gaming experience.

The Lenovo Legion Go is getting a range of brand-new accessories

Image Credit: Lenovo

As announced in a press release email, the Lenovo Legion Go is getting a wide range of accessories to bump up your gaming experience. There's a ton of accessories coming out, but the star of the show is the new USB-C dock. Once you're back home after a day of gaming, you can place the Legion Go on the dock and get it charged again. The dock itself is equipped with a ton of ports including an HDMI 2.0 port, meaning your gaming doesn't have to stop if you don't want to.

Lenovo is also adding a cool new accessory for those who like to use the detachable TrueStrike controllers for long periods of time. The Charging Connector allows you to attach the individual controllers into one, big controller that you can recharge by itself. Plus, you can combine the new Joystick Caps with your controller to get finer control in precision-based games.

Lenovo is using this time to also release some new Legion monitors, including a 27-inch and a 31.5-inch variant. Lenovo says that they'll be great for putting the Legion Go games on the big-screen, but they'll likely be solid gaming monitors by themselves.

If you're interested in the full range, here's everything that got announced: