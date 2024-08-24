I've always thought that great all-in-one desktop PCs were the best deal in consumer technology. With these machines, you get a display, a computer, peripherals, and plenty of ports for a very reasonable price. That's why I rushed to buy the M3 iMac when I was building my home office setup late last year. However, the iMac isn't the only excellent AIO PC you can buy — there are plenty of Windows 11 systems that are worth considering. For those on a budget, the new Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO with its AMD Ryzen 5 chipset and a $850 price tag might be the best option.

After spending over a week with the IdeaCenter AIO, I'm sure it can handle basic tasks. My primarily web-based workflow wasn't a problem for this all-in-one computer, and it even handled photo editing in Affinity Photo, Adobe Lightroom, and Photoshop well. With that being said, I've tested plenty of great laptops that are capable of destroying the IdeaCenter AIO in benchmarks and real-world performance. You're certainly not buying this 27-inch IdeaCenter AIO for the power, and that's okay.

If anything, my problem with the IdeaCenter AIO isn't the computer's performance — it's the built-in display. You're looking at the display of an all-in-one computer all the time while you're using it, so compromises are borderline unacceptable in this area. Unfortunately, the 27-inch IPS display is only 1080p, and pixels are totally visible at that resolution and size. It's hard to call this a bad deal because the price is so attractive, but I'd consider paying more for a better machine if you can.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us an IdeaCenter AIO for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article and didn't see its contents before publishing.

Budget AIO Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO (AMD, 2024) Just what you need for basic tasks 7 / 10 Lenovo's latest IdeaCenter AIO is an all-in-one PC that hits a sub-$1,000 price point. It's a solid system that will be enough for most people, and ports are both hidden and easily accessible. However, there are some puzzling choices here, like a touchscreen paired with a stand that won't tilt enough for you to make great use of it. Pros AMD Ryzen 5 feels snappy inside this system

Port selection and location is excellent

Design is sleek and looks better than what you'd expect at this price point Cons The 1080p resolution really isn't enough on this large of a display

Touchscreen isn't as useful due to the stand's limited range-of-motion

Included peripherals will probably need upgrading $800 at Best Buy $850 at Lenovo

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Lenovo AIO (27ARR9) is a mid-tier, all-in-one PC that can be configured with AMD Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, or Ryzen 7 processors. The two lowest-tier models have AMD Radeon 660M Graphics, while the Ryzen 7 is paired with Radeon 680M Graphics. My review unit was configured with the AMD Ryzen 5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and the touchscreen version of the 27-inch display panel. This configuration will retail for around $850, depending on available sales and where you buy it from. It's available from Lenovo directly or from third-party retailers, like Best Buy.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO (AMD, 2024) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (6C / 12T, 3.3 / 4.55GHz, 3MB L2 / 16MB L3) Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon 660M Graphics Memory 1x 16GB SO-DIMM DDR5-4800 Storage 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe Ports 1x HDMI-in 1.4, 1x HDMI-out 2.1 TMDS,1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm) Expansion Slots Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, dual-channel capable Display 27" FHD (1920x1080) IPS 300nits Anti-glare, 99% sRGB, 3-side borderless, hardware low blue light, Touch Operating System WIndows 11 Home Case Plastic, plus AIO stand Dimension 24.08 x 7.55 x 18.62 inches Weight 15.65 lbs USB Ports 1x USB-A (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), 2x USB-A (Hi-Speed USB / USB 2.0), 1x USB-C® (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), data transfer only Networking 1x Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax 2x2 + BT5.2 PSU 135W 90% Adapter Speakers 3Wx2, HARMAN Camera 5MP Microphone Dual Microphone Expand

Design and ports

Lenovo impressively hid the PC and its ports in this tiny chassis

Close

The Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO doesn't have a ton of personality, looking more like a workstation machine than a home computer. However, it's made well and matches the Lenovo design language we're used to. Considering how small the IdeaCenter AIO is — the computer measures just 24.08 x 7.55 x 18.62 inches — you might be shocked that there's an entire computer inside. I've seen monitors with bigger desktop footprints than the IdeaCenter AIO, and the compact form factor is certainly part of the appeal.

The "computer" internals are stashed inside the stand, which still manages to not look absurdly thick. The stand is flat, with a ribbed texture that adds a bit of flavor to the somewhat boring gray plastic finish. On the right side of the stand, you'll find the power button and a switch for the webcam. On the left side, there's a headphone jack and a USB-C port. While the design isn't groundbreaking, it's a simple and sleek solution that won't clutter up your desk.

While the design isn't groundbreaking, it's a simple and sleek solution that won't clutter up your desk.

The majority of the ports are found at the rear center of the IdeaCenter AIO's stand. This is the perfect place to hide ports, because cables are completely invisible while using the PC and can be easily routed down to your desk, router, and power outlets. The selection is good, too, but I still wish manufacturers would be more consistent in their USB ports. There's one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port on the back, but the other two Type-A ports are just USB 2.0.

There are two HDMI ports, and one's an input. That's genius, because it means you can use the 27-inch display built into your AIO PC for something else. This HDMI input is HDMI 1.4, while the output is HDMI 2.1 TMDS. Finally, there's an Ethernet port to round out the I/O offerings.

The IdeaCenter AIO includes a keyboard and mouse, and that's impressive considering the price. However, you should still expect to replace those with better ones of your own. The keyboard is giant with a lot of key travel, but it's very mushy and not very satisfying to type on. It's like you get all the drawbacks that come with a bulky mechanical keyboard and none of the benefits. The mouse is very barebones with middling ergonomics and an unsatisfying click.

Display

Even though it's a touchscreen, this panel is really underwhelming

Close

I'm not usually a display snob, but I think the Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO's worst quality is its screen. The size is fantastic — the 27-inch panel is actually an upgrade from my 24-inch iMac — but the display quality isn't up to par. The resolution is just 1920x1080, and while that might be fine for a smartphone, it's simply not high enough for a 27-inch monitor. I can easily pixel-peep this display, making out the individual pixels at a normal viewing distance. To be fair, my 24-inch iMac is a 4.5K all-in-one, so the difference is especially jarring for me.

I'm not usually a display snob, but I think the Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO's worst quality is its screen.

Color accuracy and brightness isn't much better. Lenovo claims that the IdeaCenter AIO supports 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, and in our independent testing, we actually recorded full coverage. While the IdeaCenter AIO outperformed Lenovo's claims in sRGB coverage, the display is underwhelming in the other gamuts.