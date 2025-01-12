Your changes have been saved Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (15, AMD, late 2022) $300 $580 Save $280 This Lenovo laptop is great for everyday tasks, offering a large display and plenty of power. Best of all, it's not all that expensive either, coming in at just $300 for a limited time. $300 at Best Buy

Lenovo is a brand that makes a ton of computing products every year. And despite having a massive lineup, it still manages to make some really good products. The IdeaPad 1 is a laptop that's great for everyday tasks and doesn't cost a lot.

For a limited time, you can save big with this deal from Best Buy that knocks $280 off the laptop's original retail price of $580. That means, you can grab the IdeaPad 1 at its lowest price of just $300 if you're quick.

What's great about the Lenovo IdeaPad 1?

This laptop is all about getting the best bang for your buck. Not only is it cheap, but it also provides quite a bit when it comes to performance. You get a 15.6-inch LED screen, and it is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 7000 series processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage space.

For the most part, performance here is going to be good, with most users being able to get most things done without the laptop breaking a sweat. Of course, if you're going to be playing games or doing something more intense like editing videos, it's probably best to grab a laptop built for those uses.

There are plenty of great gaming laptops out there that provide the power needed to really get things done. You will get Radeon graphics with the Ideapad 1, and while you can play games, it's best to temper expectations. Overall, not a bad set of features for the price, so get this deal while you can.