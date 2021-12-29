This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is only $749 right now

Lenovo sells some of the best gaming laptops around, even if you’re not looking to spend a ton of money. The IdeaPad 3 is one of the company’s budget options, and now one model with a Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 3050 graphics card is on sale for $749.00 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $100 from the original price.

The model on sale has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, with 6 cores, 12 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 4.2GHz. You also get a 15.6-inch 120Hz IPS screen for super-smooth gameplay, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. Lenovo doesn’t specify if the graphics card is a regular RTX 3050 or an RTX 3050 Max-Q (the latter of which is lower power), but either way, it should handle most games at the native 1080p resolution without much of a problem. You might have to lower the graphical options to reach the maximum 144Hz refresh rate, though.

It’s a bit annoying that this laptop only has 4GB of RAM, but it’s at least upgradable to 32GB, so you can add more memory down the road. You also get plenty of connectivity options, including an HDMI 2.0 connector, as well as a backlit (but not RGB) with 1.5 mm key-travel.

If this isn’t quite the laptop for you, check out our roundup of the best gaming laptops. We’ve tested options from Lenovo, Razer, HP, Gigabyte, Razer, Alienware, and other manufacturers to find the best laptops at their respective price points. No matter if you’re looking for a budget model, like this IdeaPad 3, or a more powerful laptop that can compete with a desktop gaming PC, we’ve got you covered.