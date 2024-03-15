Lenovo IdeaPad 3i $350 $630 Save $280 While it might not be the most powerful laptop on the market, it offers a lot of value with its Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB of internal storage. Right now, you can score up to $280 off for a limited time. $350 at Best Buy

Lenovo is one of the largest PC companies in the world and, as such, offers a variety of different laptops that cater to many different kinds of budgets. If you've been on the lookout for a good laptop that isn't going to cost you an arm and a leg, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i is going to be a great option. The laptop offers a solid design, plenty of power, and comes with lots of storage.

Related Best Lenovo laptops in 2024 Lenovo isn't just for business users. It makes great consumer laptops too! Here are some of the best Lenovo laptops you can buy today.

While there are a lot of great affordable laptops on the market, the Lenovo Ideapad 3i is a solid choice. Best of all, while this laptop normally costs $629.99, it can now be had for much less, with a price that comes in at just $349.99 for a limited time. Just be sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about the Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop?

Source: Lenovo

There's a lot to love about this laptop, but most important, you're getting pretty good specifications here with an Intel Core i5 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition, the laptop features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, which is great if you like working with your hands, as web pages can be seamlessly scrolled through with the flick of the wrist.

As far as other specifications, you're getting a laptop that comes in at 0.78 inches thin and weighs 3.74 pounds. While not the lightest and thinnest laptop, it's still pretty good for its size, and you get pretty good battery life too. When it comes to ports, you get plenty, with two USB-A, a USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI, and SD card slot. Furthermore, there's even a built-in webcam that has a physical shutter to maintain privacy when necessary.

Overall, this is a pretty good laptop, and while it specifications might not be over the top, you're still getting reliable hardware with good performance that can handle most projects for work and school. Of course, if you're someone that does a lot of gaming or wants something with a little more power, it's probably best to check out some gaming laptops. While some of them can be quite expensive, there are some affordable options too.