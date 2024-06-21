Key Takeaways The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 is an affordable powerhouse, meeting performance and endurance needs for under $1,000.

When looking for a laptop, everybody has certain criteria that they want for their potential new system. Performance and battery life are important to me, as well as price. For me and a lot of consumers, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (14-inch, AMD) ticks off these key boxes and more. Starting at $752, the laptop costs well under $1,000, which those of us on tighter budgets will appreciate.

The 14-inch laptop is thin, lightweight, and military-grade tough. But don’t let that fool you. Armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and integrated graphics, the versatile system packs quite a punch, beating most convertible laptops in its weight and price class. With nearly ten hours of battery life, the IdeaPad 5 has endurance to spare. Throw in security features such as a physical webcam shutter and a fingerprint reader, and you’ve got a laptop that can work well for just about anyone.

There are a few cons, such as a dim, dull display and weak speakers. But those are minor issues considering everything else the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 has to offer.

About this review: Lenovo supplied XDA with a review unit of its Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (14-inch, AMD). It had no input on the content of this article.

Pricing and availability

My review unit of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 easily limbos under the $1,000 mark, costing only $860 on Lenovo’s website. The notebook comes with a 3.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400MHz RAM, a 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD, an integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz touchscreen.

The base model of the laptop costs $752, which gives consumers a 4.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU with only 8GB RAM and a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD. There is a base model currently on sale for $620, which offers an Intel Core 5 120U CPU and Intel integrated graphics.

Specs CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS GPU AMD Radeon 780M Display type WUXGA, IPS, Touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 1920 x 1200 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-6400MHz RAM Storage 1TB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC SSD Battery 57 Wh Charge speed Rapid Charge Boost (2hrs of runtime in 15 min) Ports 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 HDMI 1.4 port, 1 microSD card slot, headset jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 1080p Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax 2x2 Wi-Fi Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Convertible Dimensions 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches Weight 3.3 pounds Speakers 2 2-Watt stereo speakers Colors Cosmic Blue, Luna Gray Pen compatibility Yes Expand

Design and ports

Svelte, durable versatility

Close

In a sea of gray, Lenovo dares to go blue. The IdeaPad 5’s chassis is made of polycarbonate glass fiber, and available in Cosmic Blue or Luna Gray if that’s your thing. The blue convertible looks good whether you’re at the office, in a café, or in your home office. There isn’t much embellishment on the lid, except a small silver Lenovo plate embedded along the right side. You’ll find another logo plate on the laptop’s interior just below the fingerprint reader and speaker grill on the right side of the palm rest.

The touchpad takes up most of the palm rest, but there’s still plenty of room for your hands to rest. The backlit keyboard is housed in a rectangular recess. The keyboard deck and display are connected by two wide, 360-degree hinges. As with all convertibles, those hinges open up a world of versatility, letting you use the IdeaPad 5 in a variety of modes (laptop, tablet, tent, presentation) beyond what you get with your traditional clamshell. Transitioning the laptop between modes is buttery smooth.

The blue convertible looks good whether you’re at the office, in a café, or in your home office.

The IdeaPad 5’s undercarriage consists of three raised dark blue rubber feet, two shorter feet in the front and a long one in the back. Two vent rows sit below the longer foot with four screens holding the panel in place.

For ports, you get a pair of USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card slot, and a headset jack along with the side-mounted power button. I wish the laptop had a full SD card reader similar to the Dell Inspiron 14 7445 2-in-1, but a microSD is better than nothing. For connectivity, you have Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX and Bluetooth 5.3.

Weighing 3.3 pounds, the 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7-inch IdeaPad 5 is something of a middleweight in terms of thin-and-light systems. It’s lighter than the Inspiron 14 7445 2-in-1 (3.8 pounds, 12.4 x 8.9 x 0.62 ~ 0.74 inches) and Lenovo Yoga 7 14-inch 2-in-1 (3.6 pounds, 12.51 x 8.75 x 0.66 inches), but heavier than the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 (3.1 pounds, 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches).

In spite of its svelteness, the 14-inch IdeaPad 5 is pretty durable. It has MIL-STD-810H certification, which means the laptop can withstand extreme temperatures, shock, drops (from reasonable heights), altitudes, sand, and dust.

Display, audio, and webcam

Could be better

Close

When we journey into the realm of budget systems, compromises have to be made. Unfortunately, with this current school of sub-$1,000 laptops, displays are taking the hit, and it makes me a little sad. I measured the IdeaPad 5’s 14-inch display at 300 nits, which isn’t all that bright, especially when pricier systems average between 500 - 600 nits. That means this is not a notebook that you’ll use outside in direct sunlight, particularly with its glossy finish.