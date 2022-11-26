The 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro packs even more power than its smaller sibling, and it's almost just as cheap.

IdeaPad 5i Pro (14-inch) Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro $819.99 $1304.99 Save $485 The 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro comes with an extra sharp display and powerful H-series processors and discrete Intel Arc graphics. This deal brings it down to just $820 -- a fantastic price for what you get. $819.99 at Lenovo

We already told you about a great deal Lenovo is running on the 14-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro model, but if you want even more power, the company is bringing down the price on the 16-inch version as well. This is a great laptop for creators, and this post-Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $820, and for that price, you're getting amazing value.

Starting with performance, we have an Intel Core i5-12500H, a processor that has 12 cores and 16 threads, and that's going to breeze through all kinds of day-to-day tasks, plus it lets you explore things like photo and video editing. To help with that, the laptop is also packing a discrete GPU, the Intel Arc A370M. This will accelerate your creative workloads and it can also help with gaming, so the laptop becomes that much more versatile. The GPU even supports AV1 encoding, and it's one of the few GPUs that have that feature right now.

This model of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro also includes 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you have all the performance and storage space you need for your projects.

Let's not forget the screen, which is a large 16-inch panel with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio, perfect for getting work done. It comes in a super-sharp Quad HD+ resolution (2560 x 1600) too, so all the content you view on this screen is going to look great. It even has a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks that much smoother and more pleasant.

The $820 price tag is a bargain for what you're getting with this laptop, and with Black Friday deals winding down soon, now is the time to grab one. You can also check out other Black Friday PC deals if you're looking for something different, though.