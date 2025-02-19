IdeaPad 5x $510 $860 Save $350 $510 at Best Buy

While laptops have been pretty much the same for the past decade or so, with the landscape predominantly dominated by Intel and AMD, things are now finally starting to change thanks to new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered devices. For the most part, the reception has been pretty warm, and while some of the Snapdragon X laptops can be pretty pricey, we've managed to find some on sale that won't hurt your wallet.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x is a compact laptop that not only packs a Snapdragon X SoC, but also features a vibrant 14-inch OLED display. And while it's usually priced at $860, it's now down to a price that can't be ignored, thanks to a steep $350 discount that brings it down to just $510. You're getting fantastic value here, so grab this laptop while you can.

What's great about the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x?

Since this is a convertible laptop, you're going to get extreme versatility thanks to its various modes that will allow you to showcase its screen in a variety of different ways. Perhaps the most important thing is that you're getting a laptop with fantastic build quality, and lots of power.

This particular model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus chip that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. As mentioned before, you're also getting a vibrant 14-inch OLED touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Now, in addition to power, you're also going to get excellent battery life here, along with fantastic durability with the laptop's MIL-STD 810H certification. Furthermore, connectivity is also pretty good, with two USB-C, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB-A, and a microSD card slot. There's also support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 7 as well.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here at this price. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x delivers on all cylinders, and you really can't beat it at its current price. So if you've been thinking about buying a new laptop, now's going to be a great time to pick this one up. Or if you want some more options, take a look at some of the other great convertible laptops that we'd recommend.