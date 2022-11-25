The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 has an amazing OLED screen and comes with a keyboard, all for the price of $369.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 $369 $499 Save $130 The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is a great tablet thanks to the OLED screen, rear camera, detachable keyboard $369 at Best Buy

Many people might be looking for deals on iPads and Android tablets this Black Friday, but a ChromeOS tablet is just as good. One of the best you can buy is the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, and just so happens that Best Buy is discounting it to a very enticing price. You can now grab this great Chromebook 2-in-1 for $369, instead of the usual price of $500.

Compared to many others, the reason that this is a Chromebook to buy has a lot to do with the 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD OLED display. The OLED display makes this an extraordinary Chromebook tablet. In fact, when we reviewed it, we really loved the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5's screen. Unlike cheaper iPads like the iPad Air, the panel on the IdeaPad Duet 5 replicates colors more accurately. Whatever you're watching or doing on the screen will come to life. This is a great device for streaming.

Even better, the IdeaPad Duet 5 comes with an included detachable keyboard and kickstand case. This lets you use a device similar to a Surface Pro. Prop out the kickstand, and get to work. And speaking of work: powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180, which is an Arm-based SoC, you'll get really long battery life, and great performance for web browsing and using your favorite Android apps. All around, this is a great tablet, with the only flaw being the lack of an included pen.

For additional savings like this one, you can check out our Best Black Friday computer & laptop deals hub. We're covering savings on the best Windows tablets like the Surface Pro 8, and traditional laptops and Chromebooks, too.