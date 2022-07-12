The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook hits a new lowest price for Prime Day

There are a couple of times in the year you can always guarantee a deal when buying a new Chromebook. Prime Day is one of those times and it’s come up with the goods on some of the hottest devices available right now. Of particular note is a 30% discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, dropping its price to $300. For the best Chromebook tablet around right now, that’s a saving not to be sniffed at.

This is the larger of Lenovo’s latest two Chromebook tablets, with a 13.3-inch 1080p display. The form factor follows that of the smaller one, though, with the detachable kickstand and full-sized keyboard. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a second-generation device, building on the original Duet. The key improvement from the original, though, is the processor. The Duet 5 makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core chip, a significant boost in performance over the old Duet.

What that translates to for you is a capable Chromebook, used either as a laptop or a tablet. It’s a shame this deal only applies to the model with 4GB of RAM, but it’s still a solid performer. As it’s an ARM-based machine, you can expect great battery life, too, with real-world use of 12-14 hours perfectly possible.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook Save 30% on the best Chromebook tablet around right now and get a perfect new machine for work and play. See at Amazon

As a Chromebook for getting work done, it’s excellent. The keyboard and trackpad are suitably high quality, as you would expect from Lenovo. But as a casual device for playing some games, watching a movie or listening to music, it’s also got a lot to offer. The display has 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, so your content will always look awesome. Four speakers and two microphones mean media or those boring conference calls will sound great. It even supports USI digital pens, though admittedly we’d have liked to see one included.

The deal is live right now until the end of Prime Day’s second day on July 13, so don’t miss out on this one. Whether it’s for yourself or you need a Chromebook for the kids ahead of the new school year, this is the highlight of the Prime Day selection.