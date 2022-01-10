Grab the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $50 off today

The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet was an incredibly popular Chrome OS tablet, thanks to its low price and decent performance, and Lenovo followed it up with a new model last year. The upgraded model has faster hardware, a larger display, and other helpful improvements, and now you can get it for $449 from Best Buy’s eBay store. That’s a discount of $50 from the usual MSRP.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (what a name!) has a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED touchscreen, an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform Gen 2 chipset, 128GB of internal eMMC storage, Google’s Titan C security chip, and 8GB of RAM. The entire package weighs 2.2 pounds, and is only 0.27″ thin. Lenovo also includes a detachable keyboard cover in the box, but even though the tablet supports USI pen input, there’s no stylus included.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook Best Buy has Lenovo's latest Chrome OS tablet on sale for $50 off at its official eBay store. Buy at eBay

Google says the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook will receive new Chrome OS updates until June 2029 at the earliest, so you probably don’t have to worry about the software being phased out before you’re ready to replace it.

We reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook back in December, and found that the Duet 5 is probably the best Chrome OS tablet you can get right now. The display is high-quality, the Snapdragon chipset offers great battery life and decent performance, and the detachable keyboard can turn the Duet into a laptop at a moment’s notice. More RAM would be appreciated, though 8GB is still enough for Chrome OS as long as you don’t try to juggle dozens of Chrome tabs and several Linux/Android applications at once. The lack of an included styus is also a bummer, but USI is an industry standard, so there are plenty of third-party pens you can buy.

