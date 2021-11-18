Grab the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet tablet with Chrome OS for $230 today ($50 off)

Lenovo sells a lot of different Chromebooks, but one of the company’s best models (and one of the best Chrome OS devices in general) is the IdeaPad Duet. It’s a compact 10.1-inch tablet with an included kickstand case and keyboard, but instead of Android or iPadOS, you get the full Chrome OS experience. The tablet was already an excellent deal at its original price of $280, but now Staples is selling it for $229.99, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is equipped with an eight-core MediaTek Helio P60T chipset, a 64GB SSD for storage, 4GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM, a 10.1-inch 1920×1080 touchscreen, and a battery life of up to 10 hours. Unlike most productivity-focused tablets, including iPads and Microsoft Surface products, the IdeaPad Duet comes with a keyboard cover in the box. That’s an impressive package for just $230.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet This compact Chrome OS tablet is now on sale for $229.99, down from the original $280 MSRP. Buy at Staples

Lenovo just announced a new model in September, the Chromebook Duet 5, which has a larger 13.3-inch OLED screen and a faster Snapdragon 7c chipset. However, the improved hardware comes with a higher price tag — the Duet 5 is currently priced at $430. That’s a great buy if you can afford it, but for $230, the original IdeaPad Duet is still a fantastic value. Google also says the Duet will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2028 at the earliest, so you don’t have to worry about limited software support.

