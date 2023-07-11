Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16-inch, 2023) $723 $850 Save $127 The IdeaPad Flex 5 is a great mid-range convertible laptop, and saving $127 off the usual price makes it even more attractive. $723 at Amazon

If you've set your eye on a 2-in-1 laptop, you've no doubt noticed how many of the best convertible notebooks come from Lenovo. For a limited time during Prime Day, you can end your search and get the midrange IdeaPad Flex 5 for $127 off the usual price. That's a great deal on a versatile notebook with a 360-degree hinge, but you'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of it.

What's great about the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5?

The IdeaPad Flex 5 has lots to love about it. First is the speedy AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads and a 15W TDP for better battery life. On this discounted model that's paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for speedy performance wherever you may be. It's a CPU that's used on many of the best laptops under $1,000, and will hold up well during everyday use.

Then you get a 16-inch IPS screen at a 1920x1200 display, with a 16:10 aspect ratio. That's big enough for side-by-side programs for getting work done or for chilling out with a movie after hours. The 360-degree hinge makes it more versatile, able to be folded back to be used as a tablet with a stylus or propped up in tent mode for media consumption.

Why buy Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5?

This is a great option for a midrange laptop for school use, general productivity, or almost anything else that isn't heavy gaming. You can still do some light gaming on it as the Ryzen 7 7730U CPU has capable integrated graphics, but it won't reach the frame rates of a dedicated graphics card. This is one of the best midrange 2-in-1 notebooks on the market, and the 15% discount for Prime Day makes it just that little bit sweeter. If you don't already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day trial and take advantage of this deal, or any of the hundreds of deals during Amazon's Prime Day.