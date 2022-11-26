Lenovo's Ideapad Gaming 3 is a good deal for an entry-level gaming laptop, with all of the basics that you need.

If you're looking to get into entry-level PC gaming, then this last-minute Black Friday deal might be for you. Lenovo's Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop features some decent specifications, especially when you consider that you get $350 off of the asking price. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5600H, an RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

This laptop will work wonders for anyone who wants to get involved in some lightweight gaming on the go. For context, it's nearly the same price as the mid-tier Steam Deck, and has a lot more versatility and performance capabilities, too. The 15.6-inch version of this laptop is the one that's on sale, and it has a full HD 120Hz display for high refresh-rate gaming.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor that's on-board comes with 6 cores, 12 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 4.2GHz. It should handle most games at the native 1080p resolution without much of a problem, though you'll probably need to drop the graphics fidelity for some more intensive titles, especially if you want to make the most of that 120Hz display. The most bottlenecking aspect of this laptop is the 8GB of RAM, but it's upgradeable to 32GB, so you can improve it down the line if you find that it's too restrictive.

