Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Gaming 3 series has 165Hz displays and RTX graphics

Lenovo has announced the new IdeaPad Gaming 3 series laptops at this year’s MWC. The latest models of Lenovo’s entry-level gaming laptop comes with the latest hardware from Intel (IdeaPad Gaming 3i) or AMD (IdeaPad Gaming 3). The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes with 12th-generation Intel Core H-series processors, up to a Core i7-12700H, while the IdeaPad Gaming 3 features AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs up to a Ryzen 7 6800H.

There are some differences on the GPU side, too. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of memory and 105W of power, or you can opt for Intel’s brand-new Arc discrete graphics. Meanwhile, the AMD version maxes out with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, with 4GB of memory and 85W of power.

On the other hand, while both laptops can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, the Intel model uses DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, while the AMD version has DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz. That should give you much lower latency in memory-heavy applications. Both AMD and Intel models come with up to a 1TB SSD. For the battery, the 15-inch versions have either a 45Whr or 60Whr unit, while the 16-inch models come with a larger 71Whr battery with support for Rapid Charge Pro.

Both laptops come in two variants, one with a 15.6-inch display and a typical 16:9 aspect ratio and one with a 16-inch display in a taller 16:10 format. The 16-inch display comes in up to Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. Additionally, the 16-inch models have a Full HD webcam. If you opt for the 15.6-inch models, you still get Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, but the display isn’t as bright. Specifically, the Intel models max out at 350 nits, while the AMD version only hits 300 nits. Audio is delivered by a dual speaker setup with Nahimic Audio.

As for ports, all the models are identical. On the left, there’s a USB Type-A port and a headphone jack, with another Type-A port on the right. On the back of the laptop there’s USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, RJ45, and the power input. Some of the Intel models support Thunderbolt 4 in the USB Type-C port, but not if you choose the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

In addition to the new laptops, Lenovo also announced the new Legion M600S Qi wireless gaming mouse. The mouse features a 19,000 DPI sensor and an ambidextrous design so it’s suitable for different types of gamers. It supports Bluetooth connection or custom 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for lower latency, it has RGB lighting, and it can be charged via USB Type-C or using a Qi wireless charger.

The 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i will be available in April starting at $989.99, while the AMD-powered IdeaPad Gaming 3 will launch in May starting at $929.99. Both Intel and AMD variants will come in either Glacier White or Onyx Grey. If you want the 16-inch models, both will launch in June, starting at $1,489.99 for the Intel version or $1,139.99 for the AMD variant. This model only comes in Onyx Grey.

The Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless gaming mouse will be available in September for $99.99.