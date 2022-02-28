Lenovo announces new IdeaPads and tablets with 12th-gen Intel CPUs

Lenovo has a ton of announcements coming out of MWC 2022, and among them are a handful of new laptops geared towards consumers under the IdeaPad brand. The new Lenovo IdeaPad devices are powered by 12th-generation Intel processors, and they’re mostly convertibles running either Windows 11 or Chrome OS. There’s also a new iteration of the Lenovo Tab M10 running Android 12.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i and 5 (Gen 7)

The first of the bunch are the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i and IdeaPad Flex 5, which are essentially Intel and AMD versions of the same laptop. The Flex 5i is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors up to a Core i7-1255U with 10 cores (2P + 8E) and 12 threads, while the Flex 5 oddly comes with last-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs up to a Ryzen 7 5700U.

Otherwise, the two laptops are very similar. They both come with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, and they both come in either 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The display comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio, and there are three resolution options: Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), 2.2K (2240 x 1400), and 2.8K (2880 x 1800), though that last option is exclusive to the 14-inch Intel model. The two laptops also come with either HD or Full HD webcams depending on the configuration.

For ports, both laptops come with oen USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A port, HDMI, a 4-in-1 card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the Intel models, the USB Type-C port supports Thunderbolt 4, while the AMD models came with USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds.

As for the build quality, both laptops use a metal cover in the 16-inch model, or a plastic cover in the 14-inch variant. The Intel model also has an optional metal cover in the smaller 14-inch size, though. The laptop starts at 1.5kg (3.3lbs) in the 14-inch models and 2.1kg (4.62lbs) in the 16-inch versions.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 and 5i will be available in both sizes in May, and they’ll come in Storm Grey, Cloud Grey, and Stone Blue. The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i starts at $619.99, while the 16-inch version starts at $899.99. As for Flex 5, the 14-inch model starts at $689.99, while the 16-inch variant starts at $749.99.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i

Next up is the IdeaPad Duet 5i, which is a detachable 2-in-1 Windows PC. It’s a 12-inch tablet with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it comes in Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution. It can reach up to 450 nits of brightness and it covers 96% DCI-P3, plus it supports Dolby Vision. There-s also support for the Lenovo Active Pen. On the inside, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is also powered by 12th-generation Intel processors up to a Core i7-1255U, and you can configure it with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The IdeaPad Duet 5i has a built-in kickstand, and while the included keyboard can be attached, it’s actually Bluetooth, so you can use it while it’s detached. The tablet itself weighs just 809 grams, though it also comes with a folio case that adds 360 grams. The tablet also has two 5MP cameras, one on the front and one on the back, so you can use ti for video calls and recording videos in a pinch. The front-facing camera also has an IR sensor for Windows Hello.

For ports, you get two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but there’s no Thunderbolt support here. The IdeaPad Duet 5i supports Rapid Charge Express, meaning you can get three hours of video playbakc with a 15 minute charge.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i will be available in July starting at $749.99. It’ll be available in Storm Grey or Stone Blue.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

Moving on to Chromebooks, there’s the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, which is a 14-inch convertible. It comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio for the display, and the resolution is Full HD+ (1920 x 1200). While you can’t upgrade the resolution, there are two models, one with a 300-nit screen and another one with a 400-nit panel with 100% of sRGB. Above the display, there’s a Full HD webcam.

This model is powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors up to a Core i5-1235U, which is still a 10-core, 12-thread CPU with Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It’s worth noting that there are 64GB and 128GB storage tiers, you’ll be getting eMMC storage instead, though. It comes with a dual-speaker system tuned by MaxxAudio and the battery life is rated for 10 hours.

For ports, it comes with two USB Type-C ports (one USB 3.2 Gen 2, one 3.2 Gen 1), one USB Type-A port, a combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook will launch in June 2022 starting at $499.99, and it’ll come in Storm Grey and Stone Blue.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

If you want something a bit more affordable, there’s also the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. This is a 15.6-inch convertible laptop and it comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution. It can also reach 300 nits of brightness, and it has the same audio sustem as the Flex 5i Chromebook.

It’s powered by Intel processors up to a Celeron N6000, which is low-end processor with four cores, four threads, and speeds up to 3.3GHz. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, too. As for ports, there’s one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, a combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will be available in May starting at $399.99. It’ll come in either Arctic Grey or Abyss Blue.

IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook

For fans of Arm-based devices, Lenovo announced the IdeaPad 3 Chromebook, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset. It’s a detachable 2-in-1 PC, and it’s the spiritual successor to the Chromebook Duet. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of eMMC storage.

The display is an 11-inch 2K panel, slightly bigger than the 10-inch panel of the Chromebook Duet, and it comes in an odd 5:3 aspect ratio. it support pen input, though the pen is sold separately. There’s a pair of 1W speakers for audio, and battery life goes up to 12 hours. For ports, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook comes with two USB Type-C ports and pogo pins for the detachable keyboard.

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 Chromebook will be available in May and it’ll start at $399.99. it-ll come in either Strom Grey or Misty Blue colorways.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

Finally, Lenovo also announced a new version of its Android tablet, the Tab M10 Plus. This new tablet is running Android 12, though Lenovo is promising an Android 13 update by 2023, as well as three years of security updates. It has a 10.61-inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 and 400 nits of brightness, so it should be pretty good for content consumption. In addition to touch, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also supports the Precision Pen 2 with 4,096 levels of pressure for doodling and taking notes. Audio is delivered by a quad-speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos, so this is truly meant for watching movies and TV shows.

On the inside, it’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset for the Wi-Fi-only version, or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 if you choose the variant with LTE connectivity. The MediatTek variant comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMCP-based storage, while the Snapdragon models can be had with up to 6GB of RAM and faster uMCP-based storage (with the same 128GB max capacity). If you do get the LTE model, you’ll be getting Cat13 speed with the Snapdragon X11 modem, up to 390Mbps downloads.

If you need to capture content, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus comes with an 8MP fixed-focus camera on the front for video calls and selfies. On the back, there-s another 8MP camera with autofocus for taking pictures and videos in a pinch. Lenovo is promising up to 12 hours of video playback with the 7,700mAh battery, too.

The new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus will be available in June 2022 and it’ll start at just $189.99.