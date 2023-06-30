Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) All-purpose Windows machine The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro is a laptop suitable for all users, whether you're a creative professional, an avid gamer, or an everyday user. It houses a beautiful 2.8K IPS display, fast AMD or Intel CPUs, and up to an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU for excellent performance. Pros A wide array of ports Up to 120Hz refresh rate Excellent CPU and GPU performance Cons RAM is soldered Brightness levels could be better $1500 at Lenovo $1340 at B&H

Apple MacBook Air M2 An ideal Mac The MacBook Air (M2) is the perfect entry-level laptop if you're looking to get into the Apple ecosystem. It sports a beautiful design, a colorful display, incredible battery life, and a super-fast M2 chip. Pros Portable and well-designed Suitable for fairly demanding workloads Good battery life Cons Performance diminishes when the laptop gets hot Only two USB-C ports are available $1098 at Amazon $1099 at Best Buy



The IdeaPad series has long been regarded as some of the best Lenovo laptops for professionals and everyday consumers. This statement rings true with the new IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) models, which combine superior technologies, such as the latest Intel processors, great Nvidia graphics cards, up to 2.5K display, IR cameras, and more to take their place among the leading laptops on today's market. Whether you're looking for an everyday laptop for reading your emails and surfing the internet or a more refined option for playing current game titles at high settings and carrying out complex tasks, the IdeaPad Pro 5 models are sure to meet your needs.

But how do they fair against Apple's entry-level choice, the MacBook Air (M2)? The MacBook Air models are considered some of the best Macs, and the new 15-inch is expected to be no different. It has a bigger display and some of the specs included in the 13-inch model, such as the M2 chip, Touch ID, Liquid Retina display, and up to 2TB of storage. Deciding between the IdeaPad Pro 5 and MacBook Air M2 requires a detailed comparison, but you don't have to worry since I've done just that. Read on as I take you through the differences between both laptops and, hopefully, help you make an excellent decision.

Pricing and availability

The 15-inch MacBook Air (M2), which released in 2023, is currently available in Apple's online store, and it starts at $1,299 for the base model, which is about $100 higher than the starting price of the 13-inch model when it came out last year. Therefore, the base model of the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is even cheaper now and can be bought for as low as $1,099. Both MacBook Air options can get into the steep price territory pretty fast as you spec them up. You can increase their specs to 24GB RAM and 2TB storage.

The Intel versions of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 are also available, and you can get them in many online stores. There are multiple models of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 in different markets, but only the 16-inch Intel model is available in the U.S., starting at $1,500.



Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) Apple MacBook Air M2 Brand Lenovo Apple Color Arctic Grey, Frost Blue Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, Silver Storage Up to 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Intel 13th-gen H-series processors Apple M2 Memory Up to 32GB 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Operating System Windows 11 Home macOS Ventura Battery 75Wh, up to 14 hours 52.6Wh Ports 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI, 1x SD card reader slot, 1x audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 1080p IR camera 1080p Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 2.5K (2560x1600) IPS 16:10 display 13.6 inches 2560x1664 or 15.3 inches 2880x1864, IPS, 3:2 aspect ratio, 500 nits, non-touch Weight Starting at 1.95kg/4.30lbs 13-inch: 2.7 pounds; 15-inch: 3.3 pounds GPU Up to NVIDIA RTX 4050 Apple M2 Dimension 14.01 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches (356 x 251 x 17.5mm) 13-inch: 11.97x8.46x0.44 inches; 15-inch: 13.4x9.35x0.45 inches Speakers 2x two-watts speakers with Dolby Atmos support 13-inch: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos; 15-inch: Six speakers with Dolby Atmos Price Starting at $1,499.99 Starting at $1,099 Finish Aluminum and blasted ceramic Aluminum

Design: Both laptops sport a classic-style look

The IdeaPad Pro 5 and the MacBook Air (M2) sport a classic clamshell. While the IdeaPad is available in 16-inch variants, the MacBook Air features 13.6 and 15.3-inch options. Encased in a body made of aluminum and sandblasted ceramic, the IdeaPad Pro 5 also sports a bulkier look since it comes with many ports unavailable on the MacBook Air. You get an SD card reader slot, one USB Type-C port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A ports, and one audio jack. With this wide array of ports, connecting up to four external displays to your IdeaPad Pro 5 is as easy as pie.

According to Lenovo, the IdeaPad Pro 5 also sports a trackpad that's about 20 percent larger than last year's model, and its keyboard offers better tactile feedback. While the matte finish on the IdeaPad makes it a fingerprint collector, the fingerprints are easy to hide and clean, thanks to their Arctic Grey and Frost Blue colors. On the bottom of the IdeaPad lies the fan grill and the four-speaker holes that help deliver the sound from its two two-watts speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. Overall, this laptop series exudes outstanding quality construction, durability, and a premium feel.

On the other hand, both models of the MacBook Air (M2) come with an aluminum chassis, a fanless design for silent performance, one headphone jack, a MagSafe charging port, and two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. Since these devices have limited ports, you can only connect one external monitor. They have rounded corners, and their keyboards have the same feel and size. The only real differences between the M2 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air variants are the bigger 15.6-inch display, a slightly bigger trackpad, and a new set of speakers.

Apple included more prominent speakers in the 15-inch model and a new set of woofers to make the laptop louder and punchier than the 13-inch model. While the audio isn't as good as what you get on the MacBook Pro, the six-speaker system sounds nice and supports spatial audio. Unlike the IdeaPad Pro 5, the MacBook Air is available in four colors, including Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray, so you can choose a color that matches your workspace.

Display: Both are beauties to behold

Apple MacBook Air M2

As you would expect, the MacBook Air (M2) utilizes Apple's colorful Liquid Retina display. The 15-inch version has a resolution of 2880x1864, while the 13-inch version has a resolution of 2560x1664. Both displays offer excellent colors and up to 500 nits of brightness, so you can work conveniently even in bright conditions. The brightness levels are also adjustable, with the minimum being brightness ideal for early morning or dark environments.

Unlike the Pro models, both the 13-inch and newer 15-inch MacBook Air (M2) have a 60Hz maximum refresh rate, which is to be expected since these laptops are meant for normal to medium-level tasks. While Apple doesn't provide color measurements, it mentions that the MacBook Air supports a wide color gamut, P3, and uses its in-house True Tone technology, so creatives are sure to enjoy using this computer.

On the other hand, the IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) houses an IPS panel with a max resolution of 2560x1600 2.2K resolution on the 16-inch version. It sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate, so you'll have enough vertical real estate and excellent motion handling to work with whether you're creating or gaming. It also supports 100% sRGB, which is fantastic news for creatives, and you can even switch the refresh rate to 60Hz to help save battery life.

Where the MacBook Air beats the IdeaPad is the brightness category, hitting up to 500 nits of brightness. The 16-inch IdeaPad Pro 5 has a max brightness of 350 nits. While this is a decent number, you may find using the IdeaPad in very bright conditions hard. Also, since Lenovo didn't mention that this laptop has anti-glare technology, you may experience reflection and glare issues while working outdoors. Overall, the screens on the MacBook Air and IdeaPad laptops are great for everyday indoor use and creative explorations, with the IdeaPad having an edge in the gaming department.

Performance: Apple's M2 vs. Intel's high-performance processor

The Apple MacBook Air's M2 chipset makes it an excellent option for everyday productivity tasks and medium-level creative tasks. While it can handle high-level tasks, you'll likely experience a decrease in speed and performance since it will heat up, and there's no built-in fan to cool down the innards. The MacBook Air isn't a laptop suitable for gaming since you won't get the best frame rates, and your computer is likely to generate heat, leading to an even worse gaming experience.

The base model of the 13-inch MacBook Air comes with an eight-core CPU and GPU, while the 15-inch base model has an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. You can upgrade the 13-inch model to a 10-core GPU to get the same performance boost the 15-inch gets right out of the gate. In typical Apple fashion, you're stuck with whatever you get, so you want to carefully consider the specs before purchasing. Both MacBook Air models start with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which can be upgraded to 24GB RAM and 2TB, respectively.

On the other hand, if you're not looking to get locked into the Apple ecosystem, then choosing the IdeaPad Pro 5 might be the way forward. This laptop comes equipped with Intel's 13th gen H-series processors, providing you with enough power, whether you want to game, edit images and videos, or carry out regular productivity tasks. Its specs maxes out at 32GB soldered RAM, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB VRAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. You can also add more storage to the laptop thanks to its extra SSD slot. Many modern game titles will run at decent frame rates at high settings, and you can carry out your productivity needs without too much hassle.

The RTX 4050 also supports DLSS3, so you'll enjoy smoother gameplay when playing games that support the tech. Lenovo also improved the cooling unit on the IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) to reduce throttling and improve battery life. I recommend choosing the MacBook Air if you're already in the Apple ecosystem, looking to get into the ecosystem or need a laptop for regular productivity to medium-level creative tasks. On the other hand, if gaming and high-productivity tasks are your priorities, then the IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) might be the companion you need.

The MacBook Air (M2) promises up to 18 hours of battery life, which means you can easily go an entire day with this laptop and still get a little bit of juice left to catch an episode of your favorite show at the end of your day. On the other hand, the IdeaPad Pro 5 is expected to provide up to 14 hours of video playback time on the 16-inch model. This number should hold up in real-life productivity scenarios but expect a decrease in battery life if you intend to game on your laptop.

You get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 on the camera and connectivity front. And if you already own an Apple device, the synergy between your devices and the MacBook Air makes it the ideal choice to work with. There's still no FaceID support, but you get TouchID to secure and log into your device.

The IdeaPad also has a 1080P IR camera that provides decent playback for conference calls and Zoom meetings. Although it has no fingerprint sensor, you can quickly sign into your device using Windows Hello. As for connectivity, the IdeaPad Pro 5 features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, so transferring files and using the internet won't be an issue.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 vs. MacBook Air (M2): Which should you buy?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is the best overall winner between both devices. It has an improved cooling unit, high-performance CPUs, and excellent dedicated graphics cards that can help with complex tasks such as video editing, audio recording, and gaming. Its 2.5K IPS display with a wide color gamut makes it an ideal option for creatives as well. Additionally, the IdeaPad wins in the port department, and you can connect up to three displays simultaneously compared to the single display that can be connected to the MacBook Air.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) Enhanced gaming and productivity performance The perfect combination of style and performance The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (2023) offers quality performance and versatility thanks to its sleek design, high-end Intel processors, powerful NVIDIA graphics cards, and beautiful IPS display. This laptop will help take your computing to the next level. $1500 at Lenovo $1340 at B&H

While the MacBook Air's M2 chip, noiseless performance, sound quality, and beautiful display are enough to make it desirable, its lack of multiple ports and incapability to carry out complex tasks while retaining its top-end performance makes it lose out to the IdeaPad Pro 5. If you want to conduct everyday productivity tasks and small to medium-level creative assignments, then the MacBook Air (M2) is a great choice. Otherwise, choose the IdeaPad Pro 5 with core i7 and RTX 4050 for the best performance possible. Both devices are excellent, but if none matches your speed, you can look at the best Macs if you're an Apple lover or the best laptops if you want a capable Windows machine.