Lenovo's IdeaPad Pro 5 is coming later in 2023 and promises reliable performance. Here's what we know so far.

Looking for a new reliable Lenovo laptop to kick off 2023? Then, you might want to keep the IdeaPad 5 Pro lineup, which has the potential to go up against other great cheap laptops this year, at the top of your list. With features like a 120Hz refresh rate screen, a bigger touchpad, and long battery life, the latest generation seems to be as good as ever.

While the laptop isn't out just yet, there's a lot we do know about it, from core specs to design changes from previous models. We also know that the IdeaPad Pro 5 lineup consists of two devices. If you're based in the U.S, you'll get access to the 16-inch IdeaPad Pro 5i with Intel CPUs. The main IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8 model with AMD Ryzen CPUs is not available outside of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Specs

We don't have the spec sheet for the regular IdeaPad Pro 5 just yet, but here are the specs for the IdeaPad Pro 5i below.

Processor Next-Gen Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5 Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics or Next Gen Nvidia Laptop GPU Body 14.91 x 9.88 x 0.70 inches & 4.41 pounds Display 16-inch 2.5K resolution, IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 350 nits, 120Hz refresh rate Memory 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel RAM Storage 512GB or 1TB M.2 PCLe SSD Battery 75WH Polymer Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD Card Reader, 1x Audio Jack Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Audio 2 x 2 W speakers and Dolby Atmos Camera FHD IR Camera with ToF Sensor and Privacy Shutter Colors Arctic Gray, Frost Blue

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i: Pricing, release window, availability

The pricing and release date for the IdeaPad Pro 5 depends on where you live. As we previously mentioned, only the IdeaPad Pro 5i 16-inch will be available in North America in May 2023 starting at $1,499. We expect the entry-level model to come with 16GB of RAM and a Core i5 CPU, though Lenovo didn't confirm this.

All other IdeaPad Pro 5 models, including the 14-inch and 16-inch IdeaPad Pro 5s with AMD Ryzen CPU and the 14-inch IdeaPad Pro 5i with Intel CPU, will only be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lenovo did not share the final pricing or availability of those models.

What's new in the IdeaPad Pro 5?

Lenovo is bringing some small but meaningful changes to the IdeaPad Pro 5 line. In a press release, Lenovo said the new line is all about "delivering enhanced performance for the mainstream user." That basically comes down to Thunderbolt 4 support, new Intel 13th-generation CPUs, and next-gen Nvidia Laptop GPUs, as well as AMD Ryzen processors.

Design tweaks

One of the biggest changes to the design is the new 25% larger touchpad, which should make scrolling easier. There's also a new Windows Hello IR webcam for simple logins. Outside of that, Lenovo is using 50% recycled aluminum in the laptop bottom cover, which helps reduce the overall environmental impact. You'll even be able to service the device yourself, too, and even add a second SSD to the 16-inch model.

A better display

The two laptops come with 14-inch displays, but there's also a new 16-inch IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5. This new, bigger display features new Dynamic Display Switch technology, which basically enhances the display frames per second up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and more accuracy when gaming. Of course, with most other laptops, there's also the bump to the QHD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, too. The 14-inch version is no slouch either, with an FHD OLED panel and 2.2K resolution.

Where can I buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 with AMD Ryzen CPUs is not available outside of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16-inch) model will be available for sale in the United States in May 2023 for $1,499. You can buy it through Lenovo.com, and customize the RAM and storage as you see fit. If you can't wait, you can check out our list of other best laptops or other great Lenovo laptops now available.