When shopping for a great Lenovo laptop, we understand that battery life is a concern. Nobody likes keeping their laptop plugged into the outlet all the time, as it defeats the purpose of being out and about with your device. So, if one of Lenovo's newest devices like the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is on your list, it's natural to wonder if it has good battery life.

While we haven't tested one yet, Lenovo quotes that you can expect about 8.5 hours of battery life before the built-in 75Whr battery on the IdeaPad Pro 5 runs dry. Keep in mind, that this is for the U.S. model, the IdeaPad Pro 5i. The standard IdeaPad Pro 5 is only sold in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and we don't have claims for that model yet.

Why the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 has good battery life

Battery life always depends on how you use your laptop. Lenovo performed testing in its labs with the Mobile Mark 2018 benchmark to come up with the 8.5 hours of battery life claim. For 1080p video playback, meanwhile, Lenovo got up to 14 hours of battery life. In all these tests, the screen was also at 150 nits of brightness.

So, if you have the screen at a higher brightness, or perform more demanding tasks like video editing your results may vary. Of course, this laptop also has RTX 3050 graphics, which are known to be power-hungry, so 8.5 hours might not be what you get. It's always hard to come to true battery life claims because everyone uses their laptop differently. But 8.5 hours is a pretty decent claim. Most of the best laptops, we've tested hit within the seven to eight-hour range.

For longer battery life, you'd want to consider lowering your screen brightness, going to Windows 11's power settings, and choosing a power mode that's optimized for battery life. The Power & battery page will show suggestions on how to get better battery life.

If you came across this article as part of your research and are satisfied with the IdeaPad Pro 5's battery life, you can buy the U.S. version of the device with the link below. It's one of the newest creator laptops from Lenovo.