Lenovo makes some fantastic laptops ranging from small office machines to beastly gaming powerhouses. The IdeaPad Pro 5 is the middle ground with a sleek design and portable form factor, but it has the capabilities to be more than just a commuter computer. With upgrades available for graphics and processors, you might be wondering if the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is good enough for gaming.

Different markets, different models

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Pro 5 and Pro 5i are mid-range laptops with many different configurations. They aren't competing with the best laptops out there, but they strike a good balance between price and performance. They come in both 14 and 16-inch display versions across the product line.

In the U.S., the IdeaPad Pro 5i comes in multiple configurations, although only one is currently available. You can currently buy the option with an Intel Core i5-13500H, 16GB memory, an RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, and a 1TB PCIe SSD for $1,500. There will also be options for models with an Intel Core i7-13700H, 32GB of RAM, and even a RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, but other options aren't listed on Lenovo's website.

Meanwhile, Europe, the Middle East, and African regions get access to the IdeaPad Pro 5 with AMD processors and some IdeaPad Pro 5i models. The Pro 5, which starts at £850, gets you an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 16GB memory, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and integrated graphics. This can be upgraded to £1,030 with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 32GB memory, a 1TB PCIe SSD, and integrated graphics.

The IdeaPad Pro 5i starts at £1,000 with an Intel Core i5-13500H, 16GB RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The top model of the IdeaPad Pro 5i costs £1,470 with the Intel Core i7-13700H, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The Pro 5i is the model to go for if you want to game natively on the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5-series, as it has discrete GPU options, which are much better for gaming. However, AMD Ryzen's processors have integrated graphics that are pretty decent for mid-range gaming.

Pick the right processor

The IdeaPad Pro 5 and Pro 5i start with 16GB LPDDR5 memory, which is a good base for gaming, though some higher-end triple-A titles could make use of more. There are a couple of SKUs with 32GB LPDDR5 memory available, but most have just 16GB. Unfortunately, Lenovo hasn’t given the option to upgrade the memory yourself, as the modules are soldered to the motherboard.

Whether you go with Intel or AMD, you should get a good processor that will play many mid-range games at Full HD (albeit with the settings on low in most cases). If you opt for the upgraded Intel Core i7-13700H or AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, you will gain performance in games that benefit from high CPU clock speed and higher core count.

The Core i7-13700H is the most powerful processor you can get with the IdeaPad Pro 5, with 14 cores and 20 threads. This processor, in particular, should be great for gaming and is capable of using upwards of 100W, so it should be able to stretch its legs in titles that require more CPU performance.

Graphics cards matter

Where you could run into issues is the graphics. With integrated AMD graphics, the IdeaPad Pro 5 can run games through cloud streaming, such as Nvidia GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, you can only run older or more basic games natively, thanks to the older architecture.

If you want to play higher-end games natively, especially at the native resolution of 2560x1600, you’ll need to pony up for Nvidia’s RTX 3050 mobile or RTX 4050 mobile graphics cards. Both come with 6GB of video memory, which should help run games at the panel’s high resolution. The latter is newer and slightly more powerful, with a higher clock speed, but it has lesser memory specifications.

You will likely have to drop some settings to medium to get 60 FPS in many games at Quad HD, but dropping resolution to Full HD will allow for some games to run at a targeted 120 FPS to match the display’s high refresh rate. This will create a more fluid gaming experience, and it's useful for reducing reaction times and giving you a competitive edge in FPS, racing, or fighting games.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 and Pro 5i can be decent for gaming on the go as long as you lower some settings and buy the right SKU. It’s best to go with an Intel chip and either Nvidia graphics options due to the higher core count and discrete graphics power. You're not going to get a truly great gaming experience due to the lack of overall power, but there's enough there as long as you're able to temper your expectations a bit.