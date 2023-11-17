The best laptops you can buy are often the most expensive. Usually priced at over $1,000, you get bang for your buck with fancy features like a high-resolution display, a large trackpad, touch screen or pen support, and so much more. But none of that matters if you're on a budget and need a cheap laptop. You probably just want something to browse the web or complete office work on, and that's it. Well, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 (2023).

This budget-friendly Windows machine that's priced under $600 checks a lot of the boxes even for a professional laptop reviewer like myself. Though it's made of plastic, it still looks fancy. It also has a backlit keyboard and decent performance for everyday productivity. Not to forget, it's very well-connected, too.

You can't pass on this IdeaPad Slim 3i, should you just want a simple laptop. Only two things held it back for me, though: the lack of USB-C charging, and the poor 720p webcam, but those were sacrifices I was willing to live with while I used it for the month that I had it in my setup.

About this review: Lenovo provided us with an IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 (2023) for the purposes of this review, and it didn't have any input into the contents of this review.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (2023) A great budget laptop 6 / 10 $329 $530 Save $201 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a great budget-oriented laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core processors and a relatively unique colorway. It also has a good supply of ports. Operating System Windows 11 Home CPU 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1315U Processor GPU Intel UHD graphics RAM 8GB LPDDR5-4800MHz Storage 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 QLC Battery 47WHr polymer Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 45%NTSC, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, touchscreen Camera 720p HD with webcam privacy shutter Speakers 2 x 1.5W front-facing speakers Colors Abyss Blue Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (full function), 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4, SD card reader, headphone/mic combo, power in Network Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2) Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 14.14 x 9.29 x 0.70 inches Weight 3.52 pounds Card Reader Full-size SD card reader Keyboard Backlit Display type IPS anti glare touch screemn Pros Good everyday performance

Great display

Great keyboard Cons Ships with barreled charger

Poor webcam $660 at Lenovo $475 at Newegg $329 at B&H

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15: Pricing and availability

You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 at multiple different retailers. It retails for $650 but is frequently on sale. Lenovo has it for $660 and Newegg has it for $475. B&H also offers a model for $329, and Staples has it for $330. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 isn't to be confused with the standard IdeaPad Slim 3 15, however. That's the model that has AMD Processors under the hood. The "i" badge here is what lets you know you're buying a laptop with an Intel CPU.

Design

Close

Plastic and blue

A lot of budget-friendly laptops you'll see are pretty boring-looking. I reviewed the Acer Aspire Vero, which has a plastic lid, with small freckles everywhere. Even a Chromebook, like the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34, is plain and white. The IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 is visually different. It sports a fancy blue color and finish that I love. Of course, it's all plastic, but the colorway is great. Blue laptops look so much cooler than white, black, and gray ones you see everywhere.

Since this is a plastic laptop, there are some sacrifices you'll have to live with. The lid will flex if you pull it on too hard, and the keyboard deck makes a tiny bit of creaking noise around the sides if you put too much pressure when holding the laptop. Otherwise, the center of the laptop is pretty solid, and you won't have it bending on you as you type.

Blue laptops like this one look so much cooler than the white, black, and gray ones you see everywhere.

This is a 15-inch laptop that starts at 3.52 pounds. Another budget device, like the Surface Laptop Go 3, comes in at 2.49 pounds and is much easier to carry around. Dimensions have it coming in at a 14.14-inch width, and a 0.70-inch thickness, too, so you'll have to have a decently big bag to carry it around in. 15-inch laptops are always like this anyway, but the dimensions of this IdeaPad push it closer to 16-inch laptop space. The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 that I reviewed earlier this year is 14.05 inches wide and about 0.75 inches thick, with a 4.49-pound weight. And it's a laptop made of aluminum.

As for the rest of the design elements of this laptop, there are speaker grills at the top of the keyboard deck. The speakers aren't the best sounding and are extremely muffled, but for general YouTube watching and meetings, it's fine. Air vents are also at the bottom of the laptop, and it will get a bit warm during prolonged use. You'll feel the heat. The hinge is pretty smooth, too, but opening the laptop with one hand is tricky, even though there's a notch on the lid.

Ports

Connect everything you might need

Close

As a budget laptop, I was quite surprised at the ports that the IdeaPad Slim 3i offers since there's a lot of value here. There are a lot of ports here for anything you might own. The left side has the barreled charger, and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, as well as an HDMI 1.4 port, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. Over on the right, is a full-size SD card reader, and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Kudos to Lenovo for including all these ports.

Typically, I connect my review units to a 4K display and attach an external keyboard and mouse during my review period. Thanks to the dual USB-A ports, and the HDMI port on the IdeaPad Slim 3i 15, this was not an issue. I really love it when I can avoid using my usual dongle and docks with a laptop. So, kudos to Lenovo for including all these ports.

The way to charge with this laptop, though, is with Lenovo's included barreled 65W charger. However, you can use a 65W USB-C charger of your own if you please. I really wish Lenovo included a USB-C charger instead. USB-C is just so much more common.

Keyboard and trackpad

A good keyboard, but a poor trackpad

Budget laptops don't always have the best keyboards and trackpads. On this IdeaPad 3i 15, one is good, and the other is bad. The keyboard is what is fantastic here. The keycaps are evenly spaced out, and you even get a number pad. It's backlit, too (though not all models might have this feature) which is something that not even Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go has. The keycaps have a super light feel and go into the chassis without too much force. I happily typed this entire review on this laptop without my fingers feeling too tired. Sometimes, though, I did feel a bit of wobble in the keycaps, especially on the spacebar, but it was just occasionally.

The keyboard on this laptop is fantastic considering it's a budget PC.

The trackpad is where this laptop went badly for me. First off, it's too far to the left, so I had to reposition my hands a bit when typing. This is one of the faults of the 15-inch size of this device. Most people (like myself) are used to centered trackpads on a laptop. It's also too small. My fingers often ran out of room when scrolling, so I had to grab an external mouse instead. Even the clicking action is bad, as it feels a bit too hollow.

Display

Good for your basics

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has a large 15.6-inch 1920x1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio FHD touchscreen display. Most premium laptops these days have 16:10 aspect ratio screens and 16:9 is more common on the budget end. It's not too much to worry about, though. The 1920x1080 resolution is just fine for a big screen, as I was able to multitask and stack my open Microsoft Edge windows side by side and get work done while sitting on my sofa, away from my desk.

The color accuracy on this screen isn't all the best, though. I suggest keeping to standard web browsing on this laptop, which is where the screen will look brightest. I tried watching a YouTube video showcasing Earth from above, and well, I had to immediately close the tab in disgust. The colors looked a bit washed out. Scenes with the usually colorful and rainbow-like auroras over the North Pole looked really dim.

The numbers I put up with my colorimeter back that experience. The results are absolutely horrible. 60% sRGB, 45% Adobe RGB, 44% P3, and 43% NTSC. Brightness, however, came in at about 291 nits, and contrast was at 1.150:3. When you consider that there's under 70% coverage of the most common sRGB space, and under 50% Adobe RGB, you can't possibly want this for editing photos or videos. It's more of a basic laptop display for web browsing, where color accuracy doesn't matter.

One of the saving graces of the display is the touchscreen support. I really enjoyed it since it made web browsing easier, and navigating Windows in general. When you consider the trackpad to be bad, the touchscreen support really helps with getting your way around this laptop.

Note that atop the display is a 720p webcam. It's also horrible. I looked so grainy when I hopped on a Telegram video call with my friend in the Philippines, so much so that she asked me to use another device. The camera has a privacy slider, but that's not enough for me. 720p webcams should not ship on any laptop in 2023, even if it's a budget laptop.

Performance

For web browsing, but that's it

When it comes to the CPU under the hood of the IdeaPad 3i 15, you should not expect too much out of it. As I mentioned at the top of this review, it's just for web browsing and general productivity. That's because this budget laptop is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i3-1315U CPU. It's a CPU with 6 cores (2 performance and 4 efficiency), and 8 threads, with a boost of up to 4.5GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

I say this a lot in my reviews, but it's always true. For my web-based work, this CPU is fine. It excels at handling 10+ tabs in Google Chrome without slowdowns. Or even running Microsoft Word and Slack. The part where it does slow down, though? Gaming and content creation. When I played Fortnite on this laptop, the frames were laughably low, at under 15, even on the lowest possible settings. Opening Photoshop? Well, that alone took a minute, and I didn't even want to attempt to edit photos anymore. Since this CPU has older UHD graphics, those tasks are a no-go.

You can see that for general productivity, which is what a test like PCMark 10 simulates, the scoring we end up getting is pretty close to that of some other laptops from Dell, and even a Surface. This is a testament to how this laptop can power you through everyday tasks. The 3DMark scores, though, are extremely low, showing that you can't push the integrated graphics too far. And when it comes to Geekbench? Well, you get some pretty good single-core performance. But really pushing that CPU with a test like Cinebench? Well, that's where you see that the multicore performance isn't there. The numbers aren't quite as good as what you'll see in laptops with faster Core i5 CPUs, or even a Ryzen 5 CPU. It's why this laptop isn't made for tasks that need a ton of CPU power.

As for real-world battery life, in using this laptop for work, which consists of a 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift, this laptop got me about seven hours (my entire shift) of battery life before it died out. That was enough to get me through my day, but I had to keep the display to a low brightness and set the performance mode to better power efficiency for better battery life.

Should you buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 (2023?)

You should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 if:

You want a basic laptop for web browsing

You want a 15.6-inch laptop with a FHD touchscreen

It's going to be your first laptop

You shouldn't buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 if:

You plan on video editing

You plan to stream or watch a lot of movies

You plan to video conference a lot

Even though I'm used to more premium laptops, I was still happy with the IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 (2023). It powered me through my web-based workflow just fine, though it didn't do the best with gaming and even photo editing. The keyboard is super comfortable, too, making it ideal for office work, and the connectivity means you'll never have to worry about dongles. If you want a great first Windows laptop, this is it, but if you need something more sophisticated, look elsewhere.