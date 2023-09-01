Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16-inch, 2023) $650 $699 Save $49 The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a relatively basic laptop, but it covers the basics with solid performance and a 16-inch display. Plus, since it's a convertible, it supports touch and pen input, too. Pros Has both Intel and AMD flavors Has a 14-inch model in the U.S. It's versatile as a convertible Cons Slighly more expensive $650 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a mid-range laptop, but it features some great modern specs, including AMD Ryzen 7030 series or 13th-generation Intel Core processors, along with a Full HD+ display and a solid webcam. Pros Comes in Intel and AMD models Has a great display and webcam Designed to be compact Cons Not as versatile as a clamshell 14-inch model isn't for sale in the U.S. $610 at Lenovo (AMD)



Shopping around for a new Lenovo laptop? There are plenty of great options if you're on a smaller budget and don't want to spend well over $1,200. As an example, Lenovo offers the 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023), which is a clamshell laptop. If you need something more versatile, though, there's the IdeadPad Slim 5 (2023), which is a 2-in-1 with a touchscreen. Both of these can be great laptops, but if you're wondering about the differences between them, we got you covered with a thorough look at both devices right here.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) vs Flex 5 (2023): Price, specs, and availability

Both of these devices are for sale right now, but there's something you'd want to keep in mind. If you're in the U.S., the IdeaPad Slim 5 only comes in a 16-inch size featuring either AMD or Intel CPUs. 14-inch models of the IdeaPad Slim 5 are only for sale outside the U.S. The Flex 5 (2023), meanwhile, offers both 14-inch and 16-inch models with either AMD or Intel CPUs.

Pricing on the IdeaPad Slim 5 starts at $830 for the 16-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a standard 1920x1200 resolution touch display. Intel models, dubbed the Slim 5i, are also the same price, but you get the Intel Core i5-1335U CPU instead.

Things are a bit more complicated with the Flex 5. The 14-inch model with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the standard 1920x1200 resolution screen starts at $740. The 14-inch Flex 5i, which has an Intel CPU, starts at $849, with the Intel Core i5-1335U. 16-inch models featuring the Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 1920x1200 resolution screen start at $969. Finally, the Flex 5, featuring an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, starts at $859.

We're going to focus here on the 16-inch models since the Slim 5 isn't available in a 14-inch model in the U.S.



Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16-inch, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home CPU AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7 U-series and 13th-generation Intel Core U, P, H-series AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or AMD Ryzen 7 7730U GPU AMD Radeon graphics and Intel UHD, Iris XE graphics Integrated Integrated AMD Radeon graphics RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Up to 16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe Gen4 Battery Up to 75.4Wh battery Up to 8.5 hours of battery life Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 2.5K (2560x1600) IPS 16:10 display 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200 resolution, 300 nits brightness Camera Up to Full HD 1080p webcam + IR with privacy shutter 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter Speakers 2x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Dolby Audio Color Abyss blue, Cloud grey, Violet Arctic Grey, Abyss Blue Ports 2x USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 1), 2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1), 1x HDMI, 3.5mm combo headphone jack, microSD card reader USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 , 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 , HDMI 1.4b , 4-in-1 card reader, Headphone / mic combo Dimension Metal: 14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches Plastic: 14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches 14.09x9,.9x0.74 inches Weight 4.17 pounds (1.89kg) 4.62 pounds

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) vs Flex 5 (2023): Design

The top design difference between these laptops is the form factor. The IdeaPad Slim 5 is a traditional clamshell laptop, meaning you can't rotate the screen. The Flex 5 (2023), meanwhile, is a convertible that lets you flip the screen over so you can set it up in tent or tablet modes. If this is something you want, then the Flex 5 will be a more versatile device for you, but if you just want a standard Windows laptop, the IdeaPad Slim 5 will be better.

The 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 comes in both metal and plastic variants. The metal version is thinner at 0.67 inches, while the plastic version is 0.7 inches, but they both weigh around 4.17 pounds. On the other hand, the Flex 5 is a bit heavier at 4.62 pounds on AMD models and 3.95 pounds on Intel models. It also measures 0.74 inches thick. If you want the slimmest device, the IdeaPad Slim 5 will be for you, although the Intel Flex 5 is the lightest, although not by a large amount.

When it comes to ports, both of these devices will be pretty well-connected. The IdeaPad Slim 5 sports two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The Flex 5 has a single USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a 4-in-1 card reader, and a headphone jack.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) vs Flex 5 (2023): Display

There's not much to the displays on either device. Both sport big 16-inch displays, although the Flex 5 has a smaller 14-inch option. All models sport the same 1920x1200 resolution touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The only differentiating factor here is that the Flex 5 is a convertible, so you can draw and ink on the screen with a pen. That's not possible on the IdeaPad Slim 5, which supports touch but not pen input.

It should be noted that Lenovo promised a model of the IdeaPad Slim 5 16-inch with a 2560x1600 resolution screen soon. However, it's not yet for sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) vs Flex 5 (2023): Performance

The performance situation of these devices might seem a bit complicated since there are so many CPUs involved here, but you're getting the same options across all the devices, right down to the maximum 16GB of RAM. On either AMD version of these devices, you can choose the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U. If you opt for the Intel versions, it's the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U or Core i7-1335U. Since these devices are budget-friendly and not really intended for intense tasks like gaming, you can't expect too much. They're for general productivity only.

On the more technical side, the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U sports six CPU cores and 12 threads, and runs at up to 4.5 GHz. The AMD Ryzen 7 7730U is slightly faster since it has eight cores and 16 threads, but it has the same 4.5 GHz speed. If you're choosing a device with an AMD CPU, we suggest upgrading to the model with the Ryzen 7 since it has an additional two CPU cores. Neither of these CPUs has AMD's new Zen 4 architecture, though, so they won't have advanced graphics performance.

If you're choosing a device with an Intel CPU, you should get some better performance for everyday productivity because Intel's CPUs are hybrid with a mix of performance and efficiency cores. The Intel Core i5-1335U is a 10-core CPU, with two performance cores and eight efficiency cores, running at up to 4.60 GHz. The Intel Core i7-1335U is also a 10-core CPU, with two performance cores and eight efficiency cores, but it has a higher 5.0 GHZ boost.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Intel Core i5-1335U HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Intel Core i7-1265U Lenovo Yoga 6 (2022) AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel Core i7-1355U PCMark 10 5,356 5,450 4,732 5,768 3DMark Time Spy 1,486 1,675 1,144 --- Cinebench R23 (single/multi-core) 1,697 / 6,962 1,645 / 6,673 1,123 / 5,471 1,634 / 6,779 Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,367 / 8,140 2,370 / 8,687

We actually reviewed the Intel version of Flex 5, so if you're wondering how these CPUs stack up in performance, you can see above. On the AMD side, we're comparing it to a last-gen device with an older AMD CPU, but you can see both devices put up pretty similar numbers in all of our benchmarks. So, for general productivity, either one should work great.

The Flex 5 (2023) will be better for you

At the end of the day, both of these devices share some heritage, but we think that the Flex 5 (2023) will be best for most people. It has the same display and CPU as the IdeaPad Slim 5, but the benefit is that it is a 2-in-1. you can use it in many more ways, and you can even ink on the screen. It's truly a versatile device.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16-inch, 2023) A versatile device $650 $699 Save $49 The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a relatively basic laptop, but it covers the basics with solid performance and a 16-inch display. Plus, since it's a convertible, it supports touch and pen input, too. $767 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy

Of course, not everyone is interested in having a convertible laptop. If you prefer to own a device that's just a clamshell, the IdeaPad Slim 5 will be for you. It has the same base specs as the Flex 5, but without being as versatile.