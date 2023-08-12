Quick Links
Lenovo has some of the best laptops on the market, including our very top pick, the Lenovo Yoga 9i, but the company isn't just about high-end laptops. There are some solid Lenovo laptops aimed at the mid-range, too, and the IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) is the latest example.
As one of Lenovo's brand-new models for 2023 (a previous iteration did exist, but it never launched in the U.S.), the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 comes in a few versions based on size and processors. There are 14-inch and 16-inch models, and each comes with either Intel or AMD processors. There's also a 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 Light, but that's not available in the U.S. — fact, neither of the 14-inch models are. We'll be covering them here, but keep in mind only the 16-inch versions are available in this region.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a mid-range laptop, but it features modern specs, including AMD Ryzen 7030 series or 13th-generation Intel Core processors, along with a Full HD+ display and a solid webcam.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Pricing, availability, and specs
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 launched in early 2023 in various markets across the world, with different models only being available in specific countries. In the U.S., you can find the 16-inch models with both Intel and AMD processors on Lenovo's website, with Best Buy also offering the AMD model at writing time. You should be able to find it at other retailers over time, too. It's worth noting that only models with U-series processors are apparently coming to the U.S., even though the Intel version has P-series and H-series variants elsewhere.
The MSRP listed for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 starts at $830 for the AMD version on Lenovo's website. The Intel model has an MSRP of $1,130 with a Core i7 processor and $930 for the more affordable Core i5 model.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) highlights
Since it's the first time the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is coming to the U.S., there's nothing exactly new with this one, but there are some features worth highlighting with this model.
Modern Intel and AMD processors
One of the noteworthy things about this laptop is that, like many others in Lenovo's lineup, it comes in both Intel and AMD versions. While both versions use modern hardware launched in 2023, the Intel version has a pretty significant advantage here.
AMD's Ryzen 7030 series is a very small refresh of the Ryzen 5000 models that have been around for a couple of years, and while it brings some slight boosts to the clock speed, it's still very similar to those older processors, and it's not based on the new Zen 4 architecture.
While Intel's 13th-generation models are also a relatively small upgrade from the 12th-generation, it's a bit more noticeable, and perhaps most importantly, at least 12th-generation models were already newer and significantly better than AMD's Ryzen 5000 models. That puts Intel at an advantage across the board and makes those versions of the laptop more appealing. Plus, for those outside of the U.S., Intel models are also available with P-series and H-series processors, which deliver a bit more performance if you need it.
16:10 display and a 1080p webcam
Another notable highlight of the IdeaPad Slim 5 refresh is that it now comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio for the display, bringing it in line with other modern laptops on the market. This is a feature we've seen trickle down to cheaper devices lately, and it's great to see it here. You also get some cool options, like an OLED model for the 14-inch version (sadly not available in the U.S.) and a sharp Quad HD+ (2560x1600) variant for the 16-inch variant.
Most models also come with a 1080p webcam, something that's, thankfully, also become more standardized in recent years. Some configurations even include Windows Hello facial recognition, while others at least have a fingerprint reader.
A compact design
Cheaper laptops can sometimes be a bit thicker and heavier, but the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is still relatively portable. It comes with two chassis options — one using aluminum for the entire body and the other using plastic for the bottom and aluminum for the top.
The metal models are actually the more compact ones, measuring just 16.9mm thick, while the plastic models come in at 17.9mm. Regardless, both are well under 20mm, and that helps them feel fairly portable. The metal design also helps these laptops feel relatively premium, which is always nice to see in cheaper devices.
If you're interested in buying the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, you can do so using the links below. If you want to check out some other affordable options, maybe take a look at the best cheap laptops you can buy right now.
