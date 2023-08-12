Lenovo has some of the best laptops on the market, including our very top pick, the Lenovo Yoga 9i, but the company isn't just about high-end laptops. There are some solid Lenovo laptops aimed at the mid-range, too, and the IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) is the latest example.

As one of Lenovo's brand-new models for 2023 (a previous iteration did exist, but it never launched in the U.S.), the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 comes in a few versions based on size and processors. There are 14-inch and 16-inch models, and each comes with either Intel or AMD processors. There's also a 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 Light, but that's not available in the U.S. — fact, neither of the 14-inch models are. We'll be covering them here, but keep in mind only the 16-inch versions are available in this region.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) $518 $830 Save $312 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a mid-range laptop, but it features modern specs, including AMD Ryzen 7030 series or 13th-generation Intel Core processors, along with a Full HD+ display and a solid webcam. $518 at Lenovo (AMD) $575 at Lenovo (Intel) $930 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5: Pricing, availability, and specs

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 launched in early 2023 in various markets across the world, with different models only being available in specific countries. In the U.S., you can find the 16-inch models with both Intel and AMD processors on Lenovo's website, with Best Buy also offering the AMD model at writing time. You should be able to find it at other retailers over time, too. It's worth noting that only models with U-series processors are apparently coming to the U.S., even though the Intel version has P-series and H-series variants elsewhere.

The MSRP listed for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 starts at $830 for the AMD version on Lenovo's website. The Intel model has an MSRP of $1,130 with a Core i7 processor and $930 for the more affordable Core i5 model.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Light CPU AMD Ryzen 7030 series AMD Ryzen 3 7330U (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.3GHz, 8MB cache, 15W) AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB cache, 15W) AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB cache, 15W)

13th-generation Intel Core P-series Intel Core i5-1340P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB cache, 28W) Intel Core i7-1360P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 5GHz, 18MB cache, 28W)

13th-generation Intel Core H-series Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB cache, 45W) Intel Core i5-13500H (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache, 45W) Intel Core i7-13620H (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB cache, 45W)

AMD Ryzen 7030 series AMD Ryzen 3 7330U (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.3GHz, 8MB cache, 15W) AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB cache, 15W) AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB cache, 15W)

13th-generation Intel Core U-series Intel Core i5-1335U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB cache, 15W) Intel Core i7-1355U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 5GHz, 12MB cache, 45W)

13th-generation Intel Core P-series Intel Core i5-1340P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB cache, 28W) Intel Core i7-1360P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 5GHz, 18MB cache, 28W)

13th-generation Intel Core H-series Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB cache, 45W) Intel Core i5-13500H (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache, 45W) Intel Core i7-13620H (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB cache, 45W) Intel Core i7-13700H (14 cores, 20 threads, up to 5GHz, 24MB cache, 45W)

AMD Ryzen 7030 series AMD Ryzen 3 7330U (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.3GHz, 8MB cache, 15W) AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB cache, 15W) AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.5GHz, 16MB cache, 15W)

Graphics AMD AMD Radeon graphics

Intel Intel UHD Graphics (Intel Core i5-13420H and Core i7-13620H) Intel Iris Xe (all except Core i5-13420H and Core i7-13620H)

AMD AMD Radeon graphics

Intel Intel UHD Graphics (Intel Core i5-13420H and Core i7-13620H) Intel Iris Xe (all except Core i5-13420H and Core i7-13620H)

AMD AMD Radeon graphics

Storage 256GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 256GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 128GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

256GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (limited to PCIe 3.0)

512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (limited to PCIe 3.0) RAM AMD 8GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered) 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered)

Intel 8GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered) 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered)

AMD 8GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered) 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered)

Intel 8GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered) 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz (soldered)

AMD 8GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered) 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered)

Display 14-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio Full HD+ (1920x1200) IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare, 45% NTSC, 60Hz Full HD+ (1920x1200) OLED, 400 nits, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3, 60Hz 2.2K (2240x1400) IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare, 100% sRGB, 60Hz

16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio Full HD+ (1920x1200) IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare, 45% NTSC, 60Hz Full HD+ (1920x1200) IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare, 45% NTSC, 60Hz, touch Quad HD+ (2560x1600) IPS, 350 nits, anti-glare, 100% sRGB, 60Hz

14-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio Full HD (1920x1080) IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare, 45% NTSC, 60Hz Full HD (1920x1080) IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare, 100% sRGB, 60Hz

Battery 47Wh battery (AMD only)

56.6Wh battery 65W or 100W USB-C power adapter, supports Rapid Charge Boost

47Wh battery (AMD only)

56.6Wh battery

75.4Wh battery 65W or 100W USB-C power adapter, supports Rapid Charge Boost

47Wh battery 65W USB-C power adapter, supports Rapid Charge Boost

Ports 2x USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 1)

2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1)

1x HDMI

3.5mm combo headphone jack

microSD card reader 2x USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 1)

2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1)

1x HDMI

3.5mm combo headphone jack

microSD card reader 1x USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 1)

2x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1)

1x HDMI

3.5mm combo headphone jack

microSD card reader Audio 2x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio

Dual-microphone array 2x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio

Dual-microphone array 2x 1.5W speakers with Dolby Audio

Dual-microphone array Webcam Full HD 1080p webcam with privacy shutter (Intel only)

Full HD 1080p webcam + IR with privacy shutter Full HD 1080p webcam with privacy shutter

Full HD 1080p webcam + IR with privacy shutter HD 720p webcam with privacy shutter

Full HD 1080p webcam with privacy shutter (Intel only) Windows Hello Fingerprint reader (optional)

IR camera (optional) Fingerprint reader (optional)

IR camera (optional) Fingerprint reader (optional)

IR camera (optional) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.1 Color Abyss blue

Cloud grey

Violet Abyss blue

Cloud grey

Violet Cloud grey Size (WxDxH) Metal: 12.28 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches (312 x 221 x 16.9mm)

Plastic: 12.28 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches (312 x 221 x 17.9mm) Metal: 14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67 inches (356 x 251 x 16.9mm)

Plastic: 14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches (356 x 251 x 17.9mm) 12.76 x 8.49 x 0.67 inches (324.1 x 215.7 x 17.1mm) Starting weight 3.22 pounds (1.46kg) 4.17 pounds (1.89kg) 2.58 pounds (1.17kg) Price n/a Starting at $830 n/a

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) highlights

Since it's the first time the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is coming to the U.S., there's nothing exactly new with this one, but there are some features worth highlighting with this model.

Modern Intel and AMD processors

One of the noteworthy things about this laptop is that, like many others in Lenovo's lineup, it comes in both Intel and AMD versions. While both versions use modern hardware launched in 2023, the Intel version has a pretty significant advantage here.

AMD's Ryzen 7030 series is a very small refresh of the Ryzen 5000 models that have been around for a couple of years, and while it brings some slight boosts to the clock speed, it's still very similar to those older processors, and it's not based on the new Zen 4 architecture.

While Intel's 13th-generation models are also a relatively small upgrade from the 12th-generation, it's a bit more noticeable, and perhaps most importantly, at least 12th-generation models were already newer and significantly better than AMD's Ryzen 5000 models. That puts Intel at an advantage across the board and makes those versions of the laptop more appealing. Plus, for those outside of the U.S., Intel models are also available with P-series and H-series processors, which deliver a bit more performance if you need it.

16:10 display and a 1080p webcam

Another notable highlight of the IdeaPad Slim 5 refresh is that it now comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio for the display, bringing it in line with other modern laptops on the market. This is a feature we've seen trickle down to cheaper devices lately, and it's great to see it here. You also get some cool options, like an OLED model for the 14-inch version (sadly not available in the U.S.) and a sharp Quad HD+ (2560x1600) variant for the 16-inch variant.

Most models also come with a 1080p webcam, something that's, thankfully, also become more standardized in recent years. Some configurations even include Windows Hello facial recognition, while others at least have a fingerprint reader.

A compact design

Cheaper laptops can sometimes be a bit thicker and heavier, but the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is still relatively portable. It comes with two chassis options — one using aluminum for the entire body and the other using plastic for the bottom and aluminum for the top.

The metal models are actually the more compact ones, measuring just 16.9mm thick, while the plastic models come in at 17.9mm. Regardless, both are well under 20mm, and that helps them feel fairly portable. The metal design also helps these laptops feel relatively premium, which is always nice to see in cheaper devices.

If you're interested in buying the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, you can do so using the links below. If you want to check out some other affordable options, maybe take a look at the best cheap laptops you can buy right now.