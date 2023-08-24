Key Takeaways The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (202

There are a lot of great Lenovo laptops you can buy, but one of the newest is the IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023). So, if you have one on your wishlist, you might be wondering if it is good for gaming. Unlike some of the other 16-inch laptops you can purchase, the IdeaPad Slim 5 doesn't have a dedicated GPU onboard. This means that it's not going to be the best laptop for gaming. If you opt to buy one for gaming, the performance simply won't be there, and you'll get a lot of stuffers and dropped frames, and your games might even be unplayable.

Why the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 isn't good for gaming

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) sports integrated graphics that are built into the CPU die. You can get an IdeaPad Slim 5 with either AMD or Intel CPUs, and you'll find Radeon graphics on the former and Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe graphics on the latter.

These integrated graphics are not capable enough for gaming, as your IdeaPad Slim 5 will use both the CPU and integrated graphics at the same time when rendering frames and other tasks related to gaming. That will result in a lot of slowdowns. Typically, for gaming, you need a laptop that has a dedicated GPU, which can take the computing power and load needed for rendering off the CPU. Basically, this means on the IdeaPad Slim 5, you might be able to play some older games that aren't graphically demanding, but if you step things up to modern titles, they'd be unplayable.

We'd usually suggest considering an external GPU for use at a desk with laptops that don't have a GPU for gaming. However, in the case of the IdeaPad Slim 5, there are no Thunderbolt ports onboard for this to work, so you're out of luck. This laptop simply isn't designed for gaming and is better suited for productivity and general web browsing.

You might want to consider some of the other best gaming laptops instead. Thankfully, Lenovo has laptops for just about every use case, including gaming. You can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i if you have a larger budget or the Lenovo LOQ 15i if you want to save some money.