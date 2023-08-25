If you're shopping for a new and great Lenovo laptop, you might be wondering if the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is good for tasks like programming. Well, we do have a bit of rough news.

In the U.S., you can only get a 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5. But despite the big size, the IdeaPad Slim 5 is a laptop that doesn't feature a dedicated GPU. That means the laptop might end up being way too slow for your needs.

Why the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is not good for programming

Programming is a computing task that can take a toll on a laptop's CPU. Your laptop will have to output lines of code at once, which is why it's suggested to purchase a laptop that includes a GPU. Considering that the IdeaPad Slim 5 only has integrated graphics, that's not going to end up very well.

On the models with an AMD CPU, the IdeaPad Slim 5 has AMD Radeon integrated graphics, while the Intel models have either Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe graphics. These graphics parts sit in the same place as the CPU die, meaning that your laptop ends up using both the CPU and the integrated graphics at the same time for programming and computing, resulting in slowdowns.

Typically, if a laptop only has integrated graphics, we'd suggest purchasing an external GPU and plugging it into your laptop's Thunderbolt 4 ports to use with it when docked at a desk. Unfortunately, the IdeaPad Slim 5 lacks Thunderbolt, so even this isn't a solution. You'd want to consider some of the other best laptops or a laptop that's specifically made for developers and software engineers. Lenovo has Legion laptops, for example, which pack in RTX 40-series GPUs and powerful AMD Ryzen CPUs under the hood.