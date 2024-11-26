Any time you can find a quality gaming monitor for under $200, it's exciting. That's exactly what the Lenovo Legion 27-inch curved gaming monitor is. With a 1080p resolution and color accuracy that's just fine, this monitor isn't up to the task of competing with the best gaming monitors in terms of picture quality. However, I think most budget gamers would pick the quick and responsive display over the one with the higher resolution.

Lenovo has its priorities straight with the Legion 27-inch curved gaming monitor. This display has a 1500R curvature that'll help games feel more immersive, and the 240Hz refresh rate paired with a 0.5ms response time will help you stay competitive. Supporting HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, this screen has the specs that matter for gamers. And while playing my favorite titles with the Lenovo Legion monitor, I quickly forgot I wasn't using a 4K display.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us a Legion 27-inch gaming monitor for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Budget curved monitor Lenovo Legion 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (R27fc-30) A curved gaming monitor for budget buyers 8 / 10 $175 $230 Save $55 This 27-inch curved gaming monitor gives you decent resolution and colors, a fast refresh rate, and a snappy response time. It supports HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and the panel features a 1500R curve for a more immersive experience. At under $200, it'll be tough to find a more complete package if you're looking for a curved gaming monitor. Unfortunately, it's limited to 1080p resolution. Pros Attractive price

Up to 280Hz refresh rate with 0.5ms response time

1500R curvature

VESA mount support Cons Speakers are unimpressive, and borderline unusable

1080p resolution isn't great for a monitor of this size

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Lenovo Legion 27-inch curved gaming monitor retails for $230, but is regularly available at a sale price of $175. This makes it one of the cheapest curved gaming monitors that still has key specs like HDMI 2.1 support and 240Hz refresh rates. It's available directly from Lenovo, as well as from third-party retailers like Amazon and Newegg. It'll work best with PCs running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Lenovo Legion 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (R27fc-30) Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 240 Hz (280Hz Overclock) Screen Size 27-inch Ports 2 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DP 1.4, 1 x Audio Out (3.5mm) Display Technology Vertical Alignment, WLED backlight Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Brightness 350 nits Dimensions 10.19 x 20.50 x 24.03 inches Weight 13.7 lbs Tilt Tilt Angle (-5° / 22°) Swivel Swivel Angle (+30° / -30°) Pivot Pivot (-90° / 90°) Curve 1500R Speakers Yes (2 x 3W) Expand

What I like

Games look and feel great, thanks to the 240Hz panel

For a budget gaming monitor, I was quickly impressed by how complete the entire package felt. Aside from the large, 27-inch VA panel with a 1500R curve, there's also a versatile stand and a DisplayPort cable in the box. The stand has a neat, V-shaped base with triangular cutouts that add some style to what would be an otherwise-boring monitor. A channel in the back of the stand helps with cable management, and the stand itself supports tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustments.

Usually, with a monitor in this price range, it's a good idea to replace the stand with a new one or a VESA mount. While this gaming monitor does support 100mm x 100mm VESA connections, there's no need for that here because Lenovo's stand is so great.

At the heart of the Lenovo Legion 27-inch curved gaming monitor is a VA panel with a WLED backlight. It's plenty bright, at 350 nits, even if the 1920 x 1080p resolution leaves a bit to be desired. That makes for a 16:9 aspect ratio. More importantly for gamers, this panel supports 240Hz refresh rates and a 280Hz overclock. I've used 480Hz monitors before, and I can safely say that 240Hz is enough for all but the most talented competitive gamers on the planet.

Close

In terms of color accuracy, I'd say that the Lenovo Legion monitor's performance is passable for gaming at this price point. Lenovo claims 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. My tests returned slightly different results; I tested the Lenovo Legion curved gaming monitor and returned full coverage of the sRGB color gamut (slightly better than claimed) and 85% of the DCI-P3 color gamut (slightly worse than claimed).

Close

In all, this monitor looks to be the Lenovo Legion R25-30f's bigger (and curved) sibling. That's good news, because we reviewed the R25-30f to be one of the best value gaming monitors at the sub-$200 price point.

What I don't like

The speakers aren't great, and the 1080p resolution is the bare minimum in 2024