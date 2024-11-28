If you want to buy a gaming laptop, and you have $1,500 to spend, what can you get? A whole lot, if the Lenovo Legion 5 is any indication. This laptop may be hard to come by, but it packs a punch at a price point that's fairly affordable — by gaming laptop standards. You get a beastly Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, for starters. I've been testing this laptop for a few weeks, and it's been a great way to game in an all-in-one package.

More importantly, there's a clear path for upgrades down the line. The Lenovo Legion 5 has two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots capable of taking dual-channel memory upgrades after purchase. There are also two M.2 2280 PCIe slots, which means there's an empty SSD slot just waiting for you to use and expand this laptop's storage. Add it all up, and the Legion 5 might rival some of Lenovo's higher-priced options in the Legion lineup.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us a Legion 5 laptop for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

CPU and GPU are plenty powerful

Display is big and beautiful Cons Down-firing speakers aren't that loud or quality

Only an RTX 4060 graphics card

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Lenovo Legion 5 was updated this year to include 14th-generation Intel processors and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics. However, the model I'm reviewing — model number 16IRX9, part number 83DG004US — is increasingly hard to come by. We found the exact same SKU as my review unit at CDW for $1,562 at the time of writing, but haven't been able to spot it at any other online retailers. There are plenty of configurations with Intel Core i7 processors, although those will perform differently than the unit I reviewed.

Lenovo Legion 5 16IRX9 CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Display type IPS LCD Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch, 2560x1600 RAM 2x 16GB SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 Storage 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe Battery Integrated 80Wh Charge speed 230W Ports 2x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1x USB-A (USB 5Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 1), Always On 1x USB-C (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), with Lenovo PD 140W and DisplayPort 1.4 1x USB-C (USB 10Gbps / USB 3.2 Gen 2), with DisplayPort 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1, up to 8K/60Hz 1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm) 1x Ethernet (RJ-45) 1x Card reader 1x Power connector Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam FHD 1080p with E-shutter Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 14.16 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.99 inches Weight 5.2 lbs Speakers Stereo speakers, 2W x2, optimized with Nahimic Audio Colors Luna gray Expand

Design and ports

It looks just like a Legion, and that's the point

If you've seen a Lenovo gaming laptop before, you'll know exactly what you're getting with the Lenovo Legion 5's design and build quality. The chassis sports an all-metal construction and has an angular chassis that looks somewhat subtle, but also futuristic and menacing — in a good way. There's a large thermal shelf at the back of the Lenovo Legion 5 that helps keep the processor and graphics card running cool. It's about an inch thick, and weighs more than five pounds. So, even though it's a laptop, it's up to you to decide how portable it really is.

The chassis sports an all-metal construction and has an angular chassis that looks somewhat subtle, but also futuristic and menacing — in a good way.

The Lenovo Legion 5 has a near-perfect port selection, with USB 4 support being the only notable omission. Otherwise, you get three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, with one of those being always-on. Then, there are the two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, both supporting DisplayPort 1.4 and one supporting 140W power delivery. You'll also find an HDMI 2.1 port capable of powering monitors up to 8K at 60Hz. Rounding out the port are a 3.5mm combo jack, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, a card reader, and a proprietary power connector.

All that is great, but I'll say it as many times as I need to — Lenovo, please start making all ports equal. There's no good reason that the Lenovo Legion 5 has USB-A and USB-C ports that look the same and perform different functions. It's just confusing.

The top of the display has the classic Lenovo webcam bump, and there's RGB lighting for the keyboard and power button. Again, it's a Legion laptop. The cool thing about the brand is that the Lenovo Legion 5 looks quite similar to the top-tier Legion Pro 7i, a laptop that costs double the price.

Keyboard and touchpad

Lenovo keyboards and touchpads are always great to type (and game) on

Another staple of Lenovo laptops is the keyboard and touchpad, both of which are high-quality as usual. The keyboard has a gaming-focused layout with a numpad and full-size arrow keys pushed downward. The touchpad is positioned asymmetrically in the laptop's deck, but it's perfectly centered near the main part of the keyboard. In other words, this is the perfect keyboard layout for both a gaming keyboard and casual use.

There's plenty of key travel, too. The touchpad is clicky and large, which is great for daily use, and you'll still want a mouse for gaming. I sound like a broken record, but if you've used a Lenovo laptop before, you know exactly what you're getting here. And it's all fantastic. Whether you're talking about the ultra-budget LOQ 15 or the midrange Lenovo Legion 5, the company's gaming laptops have great keyboards and touchpads.

Display

A stunning panel that's crisp and snappy