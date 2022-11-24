Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (AMD) $1400 $1910 Save $510 Lenovo's Legion 5 (Gen 7) gaming laptop is an absolute banger of a PC that will propel your fun to the next level. It's packing an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with a clock up to 4.7GHz, a NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, and a speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD hits a whopping 165Hz refresh rate and has 100% sRGB color. You can currently save $510 off the regular price, bringing it down to $1,400 at Lenovo. Be sure to use code GAMECYBER7 at checkout to get the full discount. $1,400 at Lenovo

Lenovo's Legion lineup includes some of what I consider the best gaming laptops out there. These laptops have been getting better every year, and they've now arrived at a point where the powerful hardware inside can run intelligently without throttling from heat. Price is always an issue when it comes to PC gaming, but thankfully Black Friday hasn't gone unnoticed by Lenovo. There are a ton of laptops on sale, but this Legion 5 (Gen 7) caught my eye as one of the best deals currently running.

This specific model has inside an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor (CPU) with a clock speed up to 4.70GHz, and it's joined by NVIDIA's laptop-class RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Paired up with 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 (fast) NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), this laptop is going to shred even modern AAA games. The built-in 15.6-inch display has some impressive specs, including a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color, but you can always connect to an external display via the HDMI port that's installed along the back of the chassis for better cable management. Regularly priced at $1,910, this laptop is currently on sale at Lenovo for $1,400. That's $510 off the regular price.

Why should you consider this deal?

There are a lot of great Black Friday computer and laptop deals going around, but this doorbuster at Lenovo's official site stands out. You're not buying old stock, and for most people this is a great middle ground between price and performance (made even better with the sale). You're going to be able to enjoy all modern games thanks to the Ryzen 7 and RTX 3060 combination, and the built-in display is no slouch. If you're dedicated to gaming on the go, the FHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color will make your games look great.

The laptop is loaded with ports, with many of them residing along the back of the chassis to make for easier cable management. These laptops run cool and with balance, so you won't have to worry about overheating even during marathon gaming sprints. Audio is solid from the dual built-in speakers, and the Lenovo TrueStrike gaming keyboard comes with four-zone RGB lighting to spice things up. If you do want to save the full $510 here, be sure to use code GAMECYBER7 at checkout.