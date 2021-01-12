Lenovo Legion 7, Legion 5 Pro, Legion Slim 7 gaming notebooks launched powered by AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo has unveiled its new Legion series of gaming notebooks at CES 2021. The company has announced four new Lenovo Legion models, all of which are powered by the new AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs. Alongside the new gaming notebooks, the company has also announced the IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, two new gaming headsets, and a new wireless charging station for your headsets, mouse, and smartphones.

The 2021 Legion gaming notebook series from Lenovo includes the Legion 7, Legion 5 Pro, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, and the Lenovo Legion 5. All four notebooks will come with Legion Coldfront 3.0 which is said to deliver 18% improved performance to tackle heat and noise compared to previous-generation models. These notebooks also come with Lenovo’s Vantage software to fine-tune your hardware including one-click overclocking while the Lenovo Q-Control makes a comeback allowing users to quickly switch between fan and performance profiles by just hitting Fn + Q keys. As mentioned above, Lenovo will be loading these notebooks with the newly announced AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile chipsets which means excellent performance as well as NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 30 series mobile graphics cards, which means improved Ray Tracing and DLSS features.

Lenovo Legion 2021: Specifications

Specification Lenovo Legion 7 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Lenovo Legion 5 17 Lenovo Legion 5 15 Dimensions & Weight 356 x 261.04 x 20.1~23.5mm

Starting at 2.5kg 356 x 264.2 x 21.7~26.85mm

Starting at 2.45kg 398.6 x 290 x 24.3~26.2mm

Starting at 2.98 kg 363.06 x 259.61 x 23.57~26.1mm

Starting at 2.4kg Display 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS 165Hz refresh rate 3ms response time 16:10 aspect ratio 100% sRGB 500-nits VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified Dolby Vision NVIDIA G-SYNC

16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS 165Hz refresh rate 3ms response time 16:10 aspect ratio 100% sRGB 500-nits VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified Dolby Vision NVIDIA G-SYNC

17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS 144Hz / 60Hz refresh rate 72% NTSC 300-nits Dolby Vision

15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS 165Hz/120Hz/60Hz <3 ms Response Time 300nits Dolby Vision

Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile RAM & Storage 32GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD 32GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery & Charger Up to 8 Hours

Rapid Charge Boost

300W Slim Adapter Up to 8 Hours

Rapid Charge Boost

230W Slim Adapter Up to 8 Hours

Rapid Charge Boost

230W Slim Adapter Up to 8 Hours

7.1 Hours (60 WHr)

Rapid Charge Pro

Starting at 170W Slim Adapter I/O USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4)

DisplayPort 1.4) USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery) USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

E-Shutter Button

3 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1 x Always-On 5V)

HDMI 2.1

RJ45 Ethernet

DC-In

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4)

DisplayPort 1.4) USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery) E-Shutter Button

3 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1 x Always-On 5V)

HDMI 2.1

RJ45 Ethernet

DC-In

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4)

DisplayPort 1.4) USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery) E-Shutter Button

3 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1 x Always-On 5V)

HDMI 2.1

Card Reader

RJ45 Ethernet

DC-In

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4)

DisplayPort 1.4) USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2,

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery)

DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery) E-Shutter Button

3 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 (1 x Always-On 5V)

HDMI 2.1

RJ45 Ethernet

DC-In

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 OS Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home Other Features Corsair iCUE RGB lighting

2x 2W Harman Speaker

Lenovo Vantage

Pantone X-Rite Color Management System

Nahimic Audio for Gamers

Tobii Horizon Option of White, Blue, or 4-zone RGB backlight for the keyboard

2x 2W Harman Speaker

Lenovo Vantage

2 x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker

Nahimic Audio for Gamers White backlit keyboard

2x 2W Harman Speaker

Lenovo Vantage

2 x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker

Nahimic Audio for Gamers Option of White, Blue, or 4-zone RGB backlight for the keyboard

2x 2W Harman Speaker

Lenovo Vantage

2 x 2W Harman Kardon Speaker

Nahimic Audio for Gamers

Lenovo Legion 7

Just like the new consumer range of IdeaPad notebooks, Lenovo is bringing a 16:10 ratio display to the Legion 7. It comes with a 16-inch QHD display (2560 x 1600) IPS display with 100% sRGB color gamut, optional VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, up to 500 nits of brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate. There is also support for Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC plus low blue light and flicker-free Eye Care technology. The notebook also gets certification for being a High Gaming Performance Display with low blue light by TÜV Rheinland. Other notable features include RGB lighting all across that is handled by Corsair’s iCUE software as well as an E-Shutter webcam kill switch.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

The new Legion Slim 7 is an upgrade to last year’s model and continues the legacy of being one of the lightest RTX gaming laptops with a 15.6-inch screen. Lenovo says that it has managed to make it thinner than before to become the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop in Lenovo Legion history weighing just under 2kgs. This notebook comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display, Dolby Vision and it can be configured with up 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and 100% Adobe RGB, or a 165Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution option with 100% sRGB gamut. The notebook also comes with a white backlit keyboard or if RGB is your game you can also go for the optional iCUE RGB variant. The notebook also comes with a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button and a 720p webcam with a sliding privacy shutter.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

The power-packed Legion 5 Pro is one of the larger and chunkier options from Lenovo and this one comes in a special Stingray White color option which looks really slick. It also comes with a large Legion logo on the lid which is, of course, backed up by RGB lighting. The notebook features a larger thermal intake and quad ventilation system. This notebook comes with a 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 3ms response time, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 500-nits brightness. The display on the Legion 5 Pro also comes with Dolby Vision and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Lenovo Legion 5

The new Legion 5 is the most affordable option from Lenovo and comes in two sizes- 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch. The larger option comes with an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display having a 144Hz refresh rate. The smaller 15.6-inch option also comes with an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display but offers a higher 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut. The 15-inch is obviously going to be the more attractive model so Lenovo is offering it in Phantom Blue color with optional 4-Zone RGB lighting, or the new Stingray White with blue backlighting.

There is also the more affordable IdeaPad Gaming 3 notebook which will also be powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen mobile CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile GPUs. Additionally, Lenovo has also announced the Legion S600 Gaming Station, Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset, and Legion H200 Gaming Headset. The S600 Gaming Station is an always-on charging station that can be used to charge the new Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset by just hanging it on the stand while a Qi-enabled base lets you charge smartphones and compatible wireless mice.