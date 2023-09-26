Lenovo Legion 9i (2023) The Lenovo Legion 9i is a powerful gaming laptop with a self-contained liquid cooling system, allowing it to be thinner and lighter than most laptops in its class. It also has a stunning Mini-LED display and a unique forged carbon design. Pros Fast Intel Core i9-13980HX processor Stunning 3.2K Mini-LED display Low system temperatures thanks to built-in liquid cooling setup Cons Refresh rate could be higher Very expensive $3800 at Lenovo

HP Omen 16 (2023) HP's Omen 16 lineup has provided a great cost-to-performance ratio, and the 2023 refresh of this beloved series follows that trend. The Omen 16 (2023) features processors from AMD and Intel alongside some of the Nvidia's most powerful graphics cards. Pros Plenty of models to choose from High 240Hz refresh rate Affordable despite its powerful specs Cons Fingerprint magnet Poor battery life



The Lenovo Legion 9i and the Omen 16 are high-end 16-inch laptops with powerful specs that can crush any hardware-intensive tasks you throw at them. However, both laptops have plenty of differences that set them apart from one another. If you’re having trouble choosing between the two, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll go over their design, display, and performance to help you pick your next 16-inch gaming laptop.

Lenovo Legion 9i vs Omen 16 (2023): Price, specs & availability

The Lenovo Legion 9i was announced at IFA 2023 at the beginning of September and has yet to be released. But from all the information we have on the Legion 9i, it seems like Lenovo’s latest innovation will set a new standard for gaming laptops with its revolutionary self-contained liquid cooling solution. Of course, it comes at a hefty price, with the base model featuring an RTX 4080 for $3,800. Be prepared to spend $530 more if you choose to upgrade to an RTX 4090 on Lenovo’s website. Besides Lenovo, we expect most third-party retailers to stock up on this premium laptop when it launches in October.

In contrast, the HP Omen 16 (2023) hit the stores earlier this year and serves as an affordable alternative to the Legion 9i. HP offers two sets of models for the 2023 refresh of the Omen 16: one featuring Intel CPUs and another rocking AMD processors. The Intel processors are further divided into two subcategories, with the first tier specializing in casual gaming thanks to Intel’s H-series processors, while the other models come with HX-series CPUs. The cheapest laptop in this category packs an Intel Core i5-13500H CPU alongside an RTX 3050 graphics card for $1,040. The base model HX-series ships with an i7-13700HX processor and Nvidia’s RTX 4060 GPU for a $1600 price tag. Both models have multiple upgrade options, too.

The AMD variants of the Omen 16 laptops start at $900 with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU and Nvidia’s RTX 4050 graphics card. For users who want more performance, HP provides other models, up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS and an RTX 4080 GPU. The prebuilt versions of the HP Omen 16 (2023) are available on plenty of online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, among others.



Lenovo Legion 9i (2023) HP Omen 16 (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro CPU Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13980HX up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX; up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU Up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU RAM Up to 64GB DDR5 5600 MHz 32GB DDR5-4800 (on Intel models); 32GB DDR5-5600 (on AMD models) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 99.99 Wh with Super Rapid Charge 83Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16″, 3.2k (3200 x 2000), Mini LED, 165Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, 1200 nits, up to DisplayHDR 1000, Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-SYNC 16.1 inches, 2560x1440 (QHD), 240Hz, 3ms, IPS, anti-glare, low blue night, 300 nits Camera FHD (1080p) webcam with electronic e-Shutter Front-facing 1080p, IR camera, privacy shutter Speakers 2 x 2W Harman Super Linear Speaker System Two Bang & Olufsen speakers, DTS:X Ultra Ports 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Ethernet (RJ45), 1 x Combo headphone jack, 1 x microSD card slot Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio Network WiFi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2), Starting at Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Weight Starting at 2.5kg (5.5 pounds) From 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) Price Starting at $3,800 Starting at $800

Lenovo Legion 9i vs Omen 16: Design

The Lenovo Legion 9i and the HP Omen 16 were made with different design philosophies. The Legion 9i has a stunning chassis made of carbon chip material and embraces gamer aesthetics by doubling down on RGB lighting. Apart from the backlit keyboard, both the bottom and back panel feature LED strips with customizable controls. Even the logo on its lid is capable of lighting up.

But the liquid cooling arrangement on the Legion 9i remains its most striking feature. Lenovo partnered with Cooler Master to design the world’s first self-contained liquid-cooling system for the Legion 9i, and the waterblock is mounted on the GPU VRAMs to maintain low temperatures. The heat from the rest of the components is dissipated via a vapor chamber cooling system. Despite carrying an entire water cooling loop inside its chassis, the Legion is reasonably thin at a thickness of 18.9mm. Weighing 5.64 pounds, the laptop doesn’t win any awards for its portability, though it’s still pretty light considering the powerful hardware it’s packing. You’re also covered on the ports front as the Lenovo Legion 9i is armed with an RJ45 socket, an HDMI connection, an SD card slot, a combined headphone/microphone audio jack, two USB Type-A ports, and three USB Type-C ports, with two of these supporting Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)

On the other hand, the HP Omen 16 (2023) has a classy design that's more suited for professionals and creators than gamers. It's also devoid of any RGB lighting apart from the backlit keyboard. The Omen 16 is only available with a black matte finish, which is sadly a magnet for fingerprints. The 2023 refresh has better cooling provisions than its predecessors, including plenty of air vents along the sides and back of the laptop. However, the simple air cooling setup can’t hold a candle to the Legion 9i’s water cooler. At 23.6mm, the HP Omen 16 is thicker than the Legion 9i, but weighing 5.4 pounds, it’s lighter and more portable than its rival.

The Omen 16 has a slightly lower number of ports, with a 3.5mm audio jack, an RJ45 connection, an HDMI 2.1 socket, two USB Type-A ports, and two Thunderbolt 4 connections. With its extra ports, better design, and liquid cooling feature, the Legion 9i surpasses the Omen 16 (2023) when it comes to design.

Lenovo Legion 9i vs Omen 16: Display

The display is another metric where the Lenovo Legion 9i truly shines. It boasts a gorgeous Mini-LED display that has a high 3200x2000 screen resolution alongside a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The display is extremely vibrant, capable of covering 100% of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, and has a peak brightness of 1200 nits in HDR mode.

The Omen 16 (2023) has a number of display options, though none are as enticing as the Legion 9i’s Mini-RGB screen. The Omen 16 laptops that come with the Intel H-series and AMD 7000 series processors have a 16.1-inch 1920x1080 IPS panel, and you can choose a 144Hz 250 nits display or a 165Hz 300 nits variant. The slightly powerful Intel HX laptops start with an FHD screen that has a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness, and you can go as high as a 2560x1440 IPS panel with an extremely high refresh rate of 240Hz.

Both laptops have 1080p FHD cameras, though the Legion 9i has better security thanks to a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

Lenovo Legion 9i vs Omen 16: Performance and battery life

As expected from Lenovo’s top-of-the-line gaming laptop, the Legion 9i is armed with the Intel Core i9-13980HX, an extremely powerful 24-core and 32-thread processor capable of hitting a turbo clock speed of 5.6GHz. The premium CPU is paired with an Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card for a great gaming experience, though you have the option to upgrade to an RTX 4090 GPU if you want to game at high FPS without turning down any graphical settings. The Legion 9i is available with up to 64GB memory and 2TB SSD storage.

The Legion 9i packs a 99.99 Wh battery and Lenovo supplies two different power adapters for the laptop. The 140W adapter uses a Type-C port for charging your laptop and is good enough for everyday tasks and light gaming. However, you should exclusively use the 330W proprietary charger every time you play demanding games on your system as the 140W adapter won't be able to charge the Legion 9i when you run its power-hungry hardware at full blast.

The HP Omen 16 (2023) laptops have multiple configurations, and while the Intel model caps at an Intel i9-13900HX processor, only the i7-13700HX is available on most retailers. On the AMD front, you can get up to a Ryzen 9 7940HS. Unfortunately, neither the Intel nor the AMD processors can outperform the i9-13980HX CPU on the Legion 9i. Both AMD and Intel variants of the HP Omen 16 feature up to an RTX 4080, though the Intel models have a slightly higher TGP of 145W. The memory specifications vary between the Intel and AMD models. The Intel models support up to 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and the AMD variants come with the same capacity DDR5 memory sticks, except these modules have a higher clock of 5600MHz. The storage options are the same for both as you get up to a 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. Finally, the Omen 16 has a 83Wh battery, which is smaller in capacity than the Legion 9i's.

In addition to its superior processor, the Legion 9i shouldn't suffer from thermal throttling issues thanks to its water-cooling setup. So, it’s clearly better for gaming than every Omen 16 (2023) model out there.

Lenovo Legion 9i vs Omen 16: Which is right for you?

If you can afford it, the Lenovo Legion 9i is the undisputed victor in almost every category. Compared to the HP Omen 16, it has a powerful CPU, stunning display, tons of ports, and significantly better system temperatures.

