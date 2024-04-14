Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) The Legion 9i (2024) might keep the same design as its predecessors, but it is more powerful than ever thanks to Intel's 14th-generation HX-series CPUs, and Lenovo's updated LA3-P AI chip. Pros Top-notch CPU and GPU Mini-LED display Lenovo reliability Cons Eye-watering prices Limited configuration options $3840 at Lenovo

When looking for a great laptop, especially a gaming laptop, Lenovo and Razer machines are worth serious consideration. The Legion 9i and Blade 16 are the latest offerings from these illustrious brands, at the cutting edge of laptop tech in 2024. But which one is right for you?

Not to worry, because we have the ultimate comparison between the Legion 9i and Blade 16.

Price, availability, and specs

Two seriously premium machines

You can order a Legion 9i from Lenovo's website, and it'll arrive sometime in June. Pricing begins at an unspeakable $3,840 and only goes up from there depending on your chosen configuration, like if you opt for a 4090 instead of a 4080 graphics card, or for 64GB instead of 32GB of RAM.

Razer's Blade 16 is available from a variety of retailers, and pricing begins at a meaty $3,000 for the introductory model. Of course, if you want all the top-tier hardware packed into your Blade you'll have to pay much more, up to a princely $5,500 if you go all in.



Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) Razer Blade 16 (2024) CPU Up to 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (150W TGP) Nvidia RTX 4070, RTX 4080, RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, MUX switch Display type Mini-LED, 165Hz, 3ms G-SYNC, OLED 240Hz, Mini-LED 120Hz and 240Hz Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) resolution 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+) or 3840x2400 (UHD+) at and 1920x1200 (FHD+) dual mode RAM Up to 64GB 5600MHz DDR5 (2 x 16GB) 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 96GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen 4) 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 99.99Whr battery 95.2Wh Ports Left Side: 1 x Audio Combo Jack 1 x SD Card Reader 3.0 Right Side: 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 1 x eShutter Button Rear: 1 x DC in 1 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1, Always On USB 5V2A) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (3.2 Gen, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0 140W) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x RJ45 Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, UHS-II SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Weight 5.64 pounds (2.56kg) 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) Colors Carbon Black Black, Mercury

Design and display

Big, bulky laptops

Source: Lenovo

The Legion and the Blade are fairly traditional clamshell laptops. You're getting big, bulky machines either way, but both look and feel premium. The Blade has slightly more of a sleek MacBook Pro aesthetic, while the Legion is a tad chunkier and features more RGB.

When considering 16-inch gaming laptops with best-in-class hardware, you certainly aren't getting ultraportable, lightweight machines. Both laptops clock in at well over five pounds, and both are rather large with the displays they house and what's inside. Make sure you've got a solid backpack or carrying case for when you plan on taking either of these out into the world.

Things start to get interesting when comparing the display specs. The Legion offers a 3200x2000 Mini-LED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Blade can be outfitted with either a 2560x1600 OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, or a dual mode Mini-LED panel with a 120Hz 4K mode and a 240Hz FHD mode. The Legion certainly impresses with a high refresh rate and a Mini-LED panel, but the Blade definitely has it beat in terms of options, resolution, and refresh rate.

For webcams, both feature 1080p cameras that are capable enough for Zoom meetings and video calls. Altogether, while some may prefer the more gamer-forward look of the Legion and some the sleeker aesthetic of the Blade, the Blade has more display options with stronger performance, making it the overall winner, even if the Legion's display is pretty impressive in its own right.

Winner: Blade 16

Hardware and performance

A clash of heavyweights

There's a lot of overlap between these two laptops. For one, they both sport the Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU and up to an Nvidia 4090 GPU; although, you can opt for a 4070 or 4080 on the Blade if you're looking to save money, while the Legion only supports the 4080 as another option.

In terms of RAM, the Legion can be kitted out with up to 64GB of RAM, while the Blade can feature up to a massive 96GB. For storage, the Legion can support up to 3TB across two drives, while the Blade offers up to an impressive 8TB SSD.

The most important components, CPU and GPU, are neck and neck. However, you can buy a Blade with more RAM and more storage than you can the Legion, though 96GB of memory is unlikely to be worth the money for the vast majority of consumers. Being limited to just 3TB of storage at the Legion's upper-end may be something worth considering though if you plan on installing a ton of games.

Either way, thanks to support for more RAM and more storage alongside more options of GPU, the Blade is simply the more versatile machine.

Winner: Blade 16

Battery life

Don't expect the moon

We haven't had a chance to personally review either of these laptops just yet, so hang tight for official numbers. However, there are some takeaways from the specs. For one, since CPU, GPU, and battery capacity are pretty similar between the machines, we'd expect pretty similar battery life too, assuming you opt for the same configuration. But with this kind of heavy-duty hardware, definitely don't expect more than a few hours if you're doing some high-refresh-rate gaming or otherwise pushing your laptop to its limit.

Premium gaming laptops in general aren't known for their excellent battery life, so we'd recommend bringing a charger with you for most outings.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Razer Blade 16

No bad choices at this price point

Frankly, there is no wrong choice with either one of these laptops. Thanks to top-of-the-line hardware, you won't be missing out on much regardless of which one you choose. Since both are quite expensive, you aren't really going to save a ton of cash either way.

Nonetheless, thanks to more display options, support for more RAM, and support for up to an 8TB SSD, the Razer Blade is our winner. You will have to spend nearly $6,000 on a fully-kitted Blade, but if you do, you'll have an incredible machine for years and years to come.