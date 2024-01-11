Last year's Lenovo Legion 9i was one of our favorite gaming laptops thanks to its incredibly powerful CPU and sleek design. For this year, Lenovo is back with its ninth-generation Legion 9i. While it doesn't look very different from its predecessors, this new laptop holds plenty of promise if you're looking for a high-end gaming laptop that looks sleeker than your typical options.

Thanks to an improved AI chip and the latest 14th-generation Intel Core i9 CPUs, it should pack more power than ever for playing your favorite games without limits. So, let's not hold back anymore. Here's a look at everything we currently know about this new great laptop.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) was announced at CES 2024, and it's set to hit store shelves in a few weeks — by the end of January 2024. Pricing starts at a whopping $4,400, which is expected since this is a flagship-quality laptop. It's more expensive than last year's model, which currently starts at $3,420.

Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) specs

Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) CPU Up to 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX AI Chip Lenovo LA3-P Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (150W TGP) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen 4) RAM Up to 64GB 5600MHz DDR5 (2 x 16GB) Display Up to 16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) resolution Mini-LED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time Battery 99.99Whr battery Ports Left Side: 1 x Audio

Combo Jack

1 x SD Card Reader 3.0 Right Side: 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1 x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1)

1 x eShutter Button Rear: 1 x DC in

1 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1, Always On USB 5V2A)

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (3.2 Gen, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0 140W)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45 Audio 2 X 2W Harman Super Linear Speaker System

Smart Amp with Nahimic Audio Webcam Optional Built-in FHD Webcam (1080p) with E-Shutter Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7

Starting with Bluetooth 5.1 Size (WxDxH) 14.08x10.93x0.74-0.89 inches (357.5x277.7x18.99-22.77mm) Colors Carbon Black Starting weight 5.64 pounds (2.56kg)

What's new with the Lenovo Legion 9i (2024)

14th-generation Intel HX series CPUs

Source: Flickr

The most significant change on the Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) is the Intel 14th-generation HX-series mobile processors, which are designed for gaming laptops and are separate from the Core Ultra CPUs we're now seeing in other mainstream laptops. Essentially, these are refreshes of the 13th-generation Raptor Lake mobile CPUs that came last year. The chips use the same architecture, but there are a few new things.

First off, on the new high-end Intel Core i9-14900HX, you're getting a boosted max turbo frequency of 5.80Ghz over last year's 5.6Ghz. The chips also support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and up to Bluetooth 5.4. The Core i7-14700HX, meanwhile, is getting a bump in core count. Should Lenovo offer the Legion 9i with this chip, you'll now get up to 20 cores, which is four more than what the previous 13th-generation Core i7-13700HX counterpart had onboard.

Close

Another big feature this year is the Lenovo LA3-P AI Chip. The 2023 version had an older LA2 AI chip onboard, but both can dynamically adjust power to the CPU and GPU to increase performance based on what you're doing. It can track power usage, scan your FPS data, and optimize CPU and GPU power. Some other features include Lighting Audio Sync, to sync your RGB keyboard lighting with the sound coming from your games.

Finally, thanks to the power of the Lenovo LA3-P AI chip and the onboard RTX graphics with the overclockable 14th-generation Intel CPU, you can get 230W TDP total, which is more than enough power to get the best performance for gaming.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Legion 9i (2024)?

You can buy the Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) through Lenovo later in January 2024. Though Lenovo's website will be the best place to find it, other retailers like B&H should also eventually offer the laptop for sale. We will update you when it's available.