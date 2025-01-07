Lenovo has some of the coolest announcements at CES 2025, and its gaming division is no exception. Today, the company introduced two new gaming handhelds — the Legion Go S and the Legion Go 2, the latter of which was only unveiled as a prototype for now. Most notably, though, the Legion Go S comes in a version that's powered by Valve's Steam OS, making it the first non-Steam Deck device to officially run the operating system.

Of course, there are also some new gaming laptops, desktops, and a monitor, so there's something for everyone here.

The Legion Go S is more streamlined, and it runs Steam OS

Of course, we have to talk about the Lenovo Legion Go S first. This is a completely new handheld device compared to the original Legion Go, replacing the removable controllers with built-in ones more similar to what you see from other manufacturers. It has a smaller 8.1-inch display (instead of the larger 8.8-inch panel of the Legion Go) in Full HD+ resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it significantly lighter, at 730 grams instead of the 855 grams of the original model.

Having built-in controls does sacrifice features like the mouse mode the Legion Go offers, but it should help the handheld feel more sturdy, and Lenovo has also made up for it by making the design much more curved and comfortable to hold. The handheld also includes two USB4 ports and a headphone jack for connectivity, in addition to a microSD card slot.

Powering the Legion Go S is either the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or the new Ryzen Z2 Go chipset, which should be a step up from the original Ryzen Z1. It has fewer CPU cores, but the GPU capabilities have increased significantly, making it more suited for a gaming device. It also has a larger 55.5Whr battery, which should help extend battery life that much more.

But the real story here is the Steam OS version. The Legion Go S does come in a Windows model (which is the white version), but the black version runs Valve's Steam OS, something gamers have been wanting to see pretty much since PC gaming handhelds started to become mainstream. Everyone knows Windows is not ideal for this form factor, and Steam OS is just better for gaming, barring some compatibility issues with certain titles.

Since you can choose between the two versions, you can simply get the one that makes the most sense for your needs. The Legion Go S with Windows will launch this month starting at $729.99, but more models will be introduced in May that bring the starting price down to $599.99. Meanwhile, the Steam OS version of the Legion Go S will only launch in May, and it will start at $499.99.

The Legion Go 2 prototype