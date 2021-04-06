Lenovo’s next gaming phone will also stick with a design optimized for landscape use

Lenovo finally jumped on the gaming phone bandwagon last year with the Legion Phone Duel. Just like you would expect from a gaming-oriented smartphone, the Legion Phone Duel left no stone unturned when it came to raw power through hardware, shipping a 6.59-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. However, it was the quirky design that really stood out. The phone featured all ports and a pop camera module on the right side, allowing Lenovo to deliver a full-screen experience without any notch cutouts and making the life of gamers easier who mostly prefer using the device in landscape orientation. It appears Lenovo will be sticking to that unconventional design on the upcoming Legion phone.

Lenovo is all set to launch the Legion Phone 2 Pro on April 8 in China. The company has been teasing various hardware tidbits of the upcoming phone on its Weibo account for a while now. Now ahead of the official announcement, some leaked photos of Legion Phone 2 Pro have surfaced online, revealing the overall design language and giving us our closest look yet at the upcoming gaming phone. AnTuTu’s official Weibo account posted these live images of Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Pro. As you can see in the photos, the Legion Phone 2 Pro is sticking to the same landscape orientation concept as its predecessor, with a USB Type C port and a pop selfie camera all lined up on the right side. On the back, we can see the dual rear camera setup, an active cooling fan, and a Legion star logo sandwiched between the two symmetrical white squares.

In the third image, we can also see air vents that will likely be used by the cooling fan to push out the excessive heat and keep thermals in check.

As for the rest of the hardware package, Lenovo has confirmed the Legion Phone 2 Pro will feature a 64MP OmniVision OV64A primary sensor with support for 4K @ 120fps and 8K @ 30fps video recording. The phone is also confirmed to feature a 6.92-inch 144Hz Samsung OLED display with up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 44MP front camera, “Dual turbofan super liquid cooling heat dissipation,” and a 5,500mAh dual-cell battery with 90W Super Flash Charge support.