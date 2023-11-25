Lenovo Legion Glasses Editor's choice The new Lenovo Legion Glasses arrive with everything available on the Glasses T1, but its new name and U.S. availability make them the better option for users in North America. Pros Elegant design Private gaming experience Outstanding audio quality Cons Eyes can get tired after a while using them Might be too bulky for some users $330 at Lenovo

Lenovo Glasses T1 Runner up The Lenovo Glasses T1, also known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses T1 are an excellent piece of tech that will give you a wearable display experience with an HD image that's perfect for watching your favorite content, gaming, and more privately. Pros Good compatibility with most USB-C devices Excellent image and sound quality Cons Not available in the U.S. Experience can be cumbersome for people with glasses $448 at Amazon



Key Takeaways The Lenovo Glasses T1 is not available in North America and can only be purchased from a third-party seller on Amazon for a high price of $448.

The Lenovo Legion Glasses, which are the rebranded version of the Lenovo Glasses T1, are available on Lenovo's official website for a more affordable price of $330.

Both the Lenovo Glasses T1 and Legion Glasses have nearly identical looks, specs, and features, including high-fidelity built-in speakers and compatibility with various devices. The Legion Glasses offer a more premium design with better quality frames and lenses.

Lenovo has delivered tons of excellent products over the last couple of years, as the company offers a vast selection of PCs, tablets, smartphones, smart devices, monitors, and more. You might not know this, but it's also gotten into smart glasses, which are wearable private displays that can be used for content consumption, productivity, gaming, and more. It started with the Lenovo Glasses T1 and recently announced a new version, the Legion Glasses, which are intended to be the next step in the company's evolution in the smart glasses segment, and perfect accessory for your Lenovo Legion computer. But which smart glasses are for you?

Price, availability, and specs

However, that’s where things get tricky since you won’t be able to pick up a pair of Lenovo Glasses T1 in the U.S., unless you're willing to pay $448 to get them from a third-party seller on Amazon.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 were originally launched in China back in 2022, and we expected the company to launch them in North America earlier this year, but they have yet to arrive, and it seems that we won’t see them anytime soon, or at least not with that name.

The reason for this is that Lenovo launched some new products during the IFA Berlin conference, including a new Lenovo Legion 9i, the Lenovo Legion Go, and the new Lenovo Legion Glasses, which are basically a rebranded pair of Lenovo Glasses T1 to make them part of the Legion family, and they come with nearly identical looks, specs, and more. The best part is that they’re available for $330 at Lenovo’s official website.



Lenovo Legion Glasses Lenovo Glasses T1 Speakers High fidelity built-in speakers High-fidelity built-in speakers Weight 3.39 ounces (96g) 3.39 ounces (96 grams) Dimensions 50x79mm 50x79mm Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz Resolution 1920x1080 per eye 1920x1080p per eye Connectivity USB-C and HDMI USB-C and HDMI Included accessory 3 adjustable nose pads, carrying case, prescription lens frame, cleaning cloth, and anti-slip adapters 3 adjustable nose pads, carrying case, prescription lens frame, anti-slip adapter, cleaning cloth

Design

Both devices are smart glasses designed to meet the needs of those looking to have a portable and private virtual display that will allow them to watch content, play games, and even work on the go. As such, the Lenovo Glasses T1 and the Lenovo Legion Glasses are identical in almost every way. They both look like a pair of thick dark sunglasses but with a 1.2-meter USB-C cable coming out of the side, letting you plug them into your favorite devices. The best part is that both devices will work with the power received from your Windows PC, Android device, and more, meaning that you won’t have to worry about battery life that much. However, the Lenovo Legion Go feels more premium, as they now arrive with better quality frames and lenses.

Both devices will work with the power received from your Windows PC, Android device, and more

You also get built-in speakers in both temples to improve the listening experience. They are also quite comfortable, so wearing them for long periods of time won’t be an issue. However, you might feel some discomfort with the sensation of sitting too close to a TV screen, as having the equivalent of a 27-inch monitor basically sitting on your face is something that doesn’t come natural to most, but it is something you will get used to with time. Still, the adjustable temples and swappable nose clips will make your experience more comfortable.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 and Legion Glasses arrive with three adjustable nose pads, a carrying case, a prescription lens frame, an anti-slip adapter, and a cleaning cloth, so you will be able to fine-tune your glasses to give you the best fit possible, and the adjustable temple tips will make them stay in place.

It is also important to note that thedesign of the Glasses T1 overlooked the cumbersome experience that was coming for people who use prescription glasses, as they would have to pay extra to get their default lens replaced by a prescription lens tailored according to each user's needs. In contrast, the Lenovo Legion Glasses now come with special nose guards that fit and secure them on your regular glasses for a better, more practical experience.

Software and features

These smart glasses work as external monitors for any device you have. This will be particularly clear when you connect your Lenovo Glasses T1 or Legion Glasses to a laptop, as you will be able to use them to extend your display, duplicate your screen, or, the best option, to be used as the only monitor while you’re wearing them, so you won’t have any issues with software compatibility or enhancements. Just ensure your device has a functioning USB-C port that supports video output, and you're good to go.

Another great feature to point out is that both glasses include TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced certifications, great for keeping your eyes safe and reducing eye strain.

Both glasses will let you enjoy the same experience, allowing you to emulate a screen with micro-OLED technology. They also feature high color and contrast range in FHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rates, and high-fidelity audio via built-in speakers, and they are compatible with the latest Windows, Android, macOS devices, and even iOS devices if you get the latest models or if you can get your hands on a Lightning port adapter. Another great feature to point out is that both glasses include TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced certifications, great for keeping your eyes safe and reducing eye strain.

I mentioned the built-in speakers in the design segment, but I wanted to expand on that, as Lenovo has knocked it out of the park with the high-quality speakers in these smart glasses. They are so good that you will forget that the sound comes from the temples of the smart glasses, which will take your gaming experience to a whole new dimension, helping you get completely immersed in the game. The high-fidelity built-in speakers found in Lenovo’s Glasses T1 will also deliver clear and loud output, providing pleasant experiences watching your favorite content on the go.

Which is right for you?

The answer to which one is for you is simple. The Lenovo Glasses T1 aren’t available in North America. So, your best choice is to wait until they become available once again at Lenovo.com. They are an excellent option for a very affordable price tag, and they will be rather useful for those who travel constantly, as you will be able to enjoy your favorite content or games without disturbing anyone close to you.

Lenovo Legion Glasses Editor's choice Get an exceptional virtual display experience with a massive 27-inch screen that you can carry anywhere to enjoy your favorite games, movies, and more. $330 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Glasses will also be a match made in heaven for those who own a Lenovo Legion Go or any other excellent Steam Deck alternatives. If you don’t own any of these portable gaming devices, you should take a look and see if anything is interesting. There are several excellent options, but if you want the best value and a massive gallery of games, I’d suggest you pick up any Windows-based options, starting with the Lenovo Legion Go or the Asus ROG Ally, and if you want to spend more, you can also check out the Ayaneo 2.