Consumer-focused AR glasses have started to gain momentum over the last couple of years, as companies may have begun to reach the goal of providing an immersive experience that will keep you hooked for more than 15 minutes. The best part is that these AR glasses pretty much look like a regular pair of glasses, making them more comfortable and easier to wear. Luckily, I’ve had the chance to try some of the latest options available, and now I can help you choose between a new pair of Lenovo Legion Glasses or the original Xreal Air AR Glasses to see which is the best option for your needs.

Price, availability, and specs

Lenovo’s new Legion Glasses were announced alongside the Lenovo Legion Go, the company’s first Windows-based gaming handheld device, back in September. You can pick them up for $330 at Lenovo’s official website. But you should hurry as there’s limited stock available.

The Xreal Air glasses have been around for longer, as they were announced back in September 2022 as the Nreal Air. Unfortunately, the Chinese augmented reality glasses startup had to change its name to Xreal back in May to avoid legal issues with Epic Games and to boost its impact in the European market.

The Xreal Air arrived with a $379 price tag and a must-have accessory, the Xreal Adapter, for iPhone users that cost $59. However, the Xreal Air is now more affordable and up for grabs for under $340 at Xreal's website and Amazon at the time of writing. You can also pick up the Xreal Adapter for $49 and the Xreal Beam for $119.



Design

Function over fashion

Both AR glasses look great, so the winner in this category will be determined by your tastes. My attention initially drifted towards the Lenovo Legion Glasses, as they have a boxy design that makes them feel more futuristic, and they basically mimic the design of the reading glasses I use. Yes, they’re a bit more bulky than regular glasses, but that won’t be an issue for extended use after you’ve adjusted the temples and swappable nose clips to your needs.

The Xreal Air design will be more compelling for those who love the looks of the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic. They have a nearly identical design, so you can easily wear them anywhere you want, and people might not realize you have a pair of AR glasses on unless they take a second look. They also come with adjustable hinges, which will let you set the direction or height of the temples for a better fit. Unfortunately, I wish the temples I got were a bit longer or that the temple tips were adjustable since I can still remember the headache I got after wearing them for a while. The Xreal Air glasses also have a visor that will block out light completely, making them perfect for those who don’t want to be distracted by their surroundings.

Xreal Air's design will be more compelling for those who love the looks of the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic while the Lenovo Legion Glasses have a boxy design.

Now, for the similarities. You might think that the Lenovo Legion Glasses and the Xreal Air are somewhat fragile, as they’re mainly made of plastic, but both devices feel strong and premium. They can withstand a beating while still maintaining an incredibly light build. You also get the same power button, a rocker control to adjust brightness and volume, and the speakers embedded in the temples.

In my case, I found that the longer temples of the Lenovo Legion Glasses were a better fit for my big head since I felt like the shorter temples on the Xreal Air were digging into my skull after using them for more than 20 minutes. So, as I mentioned above, the final winner in this section will be determined by looks and your taste, as you will most likely have an excellent experience regardless.

Software and features

Best portable display you can fit in your pocket

Once again, we find some interesting similarities between both contestants, making the final decision a bit more complicated. These AR glasses don’t include any specific software to run, as they will basically act as a display to let you see anything you want. The Lenovo Legion Glasses and the Xreal Air are compatible with Android smartphones, portable gaming consoles, such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch, and basically any device with a full functioning USB-C port, and more devices if you manage to get the necessary dongle to connect it to devices with a Lighting to HDMI adapter (it will be easier if you have one of the newer USB-C iPhones).

Both AR glasses also arrive with tons of goodies inside the box, as you will get a carrying case, three adjustable nose pads, a cleaning cloth, and a prescription lens frame. The only major difference here is that the Xreal Air includes a braided, strong USB-C cable, while the Lenovo Legion Glasses arrive with an anti-slip adapter, and the USB-C cable is already attached to one of the temples of the device.

The only real advantage you get from the Xreal Air is that they will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates, while the Lenovo Legion Glasses still top out at 60Hz.

Lenovo and Xreal have also taken the time to make sure your eyes don’t get hurt while enjoying your games and content. Both glasses include TUV-certified eye protection, which means low blue light and low flickering for a better visual experience. The only real advantage you get from the Xreal Air is that they will deliver up to 120Hz refresh rates thanks to one of the latest firmware updates, while the Lenovo Legion Glasses still top out at 60Hz. This might sound like a game changer, but it will be hard to tell the difference if you're mainly using your smart glasses for media consumption or gaming, especially considering they both have 1080p resolution.

However, there’s one department where you can tell the difference between these smart glasses: audio quality. Lenovo’s Legion Glasses provide outstanding audio that will make you forget that the sound comes from the device’s tiny built-in speakers, delivering an immersive experience that its contenders can’t match. Indeed, the Xreal Air will have decent audio, but you will only get a top-notch immersive experience if you add a pair of headphones or earphones to your setup.

Lenovo Legion Glasses vs Xreal Air: Which is right for you?

AR glasses have come a long way since their first inception, and it seems that companies have finally found a formula that works, as they keep getting more popular as time goes by. I use these devices, and I feel the same excitement I felt when I was a little kid playing Panic Bomber on the Virtual Boy, but now, I get to enjoy other great titles with vivid colors, better graphics, and some retro games to keep my inner child alive. But the question stands. Which is the best option for you?

If it were my money, I’d go for the Lenovo Legion Glasses without a doubt, as they are an improved version of the Lenovo Glasses T1, with a lot of the issues ironed out for this generation. They deliver a very comfortable fit, a unique audio experience, and an affordable package that you can use almost anywhere and anytime without disturbing those around you.

Yes, the Xreal Air are also a nice option if you want to try something from a company that’s fully committed to delivering an exceptional AR experience. However, I’d skip the Xreal Air and go for the latest iteration of these amazing AR glasses, as the new Xreal Air 2 and the Xreal Air 2 Pro are already available for purchase, even though they also arrive with a heftier price tag. Either way, you will get a great pair of AR glasses that will work perfectly with most of the best gaming consoles, where you will find the Asus ROG Ally and other great products.