Key Takeaways Lenovo's Legion Go successor is in the works, with no exact date announced yet.

The update came from the Gaming Category Manager of APAC during Lenovo's Innovate event in Thailand.

The company is still focused on improving the existing Legion Go, promising more features in the future.

Gaming PC handhelds are in a great space right now, with plenty of options and even support from big-name brands like MSI, Asus, and Lenovo. While the current king happens to be the Steam Deck, a lot of the big name manufacturers are already prepping to release second generation devices in order to try and take Valve's crown.

Although Lenovo's Legion Go wasn't a screaming success, the company looks to be pursing a successor, with news coming from its annual Innovate event in Thailand. While the company hasn't declared an exact date, Clifford Chong, who is the Gaming Category Manager for APAC, did share that the company is well aware of the category's potential and that it is looking forward to sharing the news about a device successor when the time is right.

A Legion Go successor is coming, but only when the time is right

The news comes from VideoCardz, with Chong sharing to media and press present that:

Definitely it’s a product category that we do see potential in and we continue to invest and we are looking towards when the time comes right of course having the next generation to provide even more features.

Of course, we'd love to get more juicy details about what kind of product to expect with Legion Go 2, but this is going to have to do for now. As you can tell, the company was relatively tight-lipped about the upcoming product, but it is well aware that its competitors are also readying successors as well. While there are many different options to go with in the PC gaming handheld space, Lenovo does offer one of the more unique devices on the market thanks to its removal controllers, so here's hoping that it will continue to innovate with its future devices.

With that said, the company is still focusing on its Legion Go, and has delivered updates to the handheld since its release to improve the overall experience. In the same comment, Chong did state that the company is looking to bring even more features to the existing handheld, which current owners should look out for. Again, there is no timeline for these updates, but it's good to know that the Legion Go will continue to evolve over time.