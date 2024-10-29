Lenovo Legion Go $499 $700 Save $201 The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most interesting gaming handhelds yet, boasting a giant 8.8-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has detachable controllers, including one that has a trackpad that you can use as a mouse. $499 at Amazon

We've seen tons of PC gaming handhelds hit the market over the past year with Valve's Steam Deck really opening the floodgates back in 2022. And while big name brands have managed to release some interesting competitors, the Steam Deck has still managed to stay at the top thanks to its incredible price that really can't be beat.

Of course, going with another brand like Lenovo does have its advantages, with the brand's Legion Go device running Windows. This not only gives you native access to a bunch of PC titles, but it also opens the door to installing other native Windows apps as well. And while Lenovo's Legion Go is priced quite high at $700, we're now seeing a discount that knocks $200 off for a limited time, dropping it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Lenovo Legion Go?

The Lenovo Legion Go is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM. It also packs 512GB of SSD storage, and there's also a microSD card slot for those looking to expand.

The handheld gaming console also features a large 8.8-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and up to 500 nits of brightness. But perhaps it's most unique feature is the removable controllers, which can be removed from the console, providing a more relaxed playing experience.

Even better is that one of the controllers can be used as a standard mouse, which is great if you're planning to use the Legion Go as a portable PC. It does have the ability to output to a monitor if needed, with USB-C fast charging that can go from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes.

You really can't go wrong at this price, as it now offers the best bang for your buck when it comes to Windows PC gaming handhelds. So just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale because this is a deal you won't want to pass up.