Amazon Prime Day is always a great time to check for deals on the best PC gaming handhelds. The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best Windows-based gaming handhelds, and it's now at an all-time low price while this deal is on. With the powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, it's got the grunt to handle your games on the beautiful high-resolution display. And it's got a secret weapon, Switch-like controllers that can be removed and used like a mouse.

This model is usually $699.99 and can be had for far less right now, with a drop to $600 for a limited time. That's a decent $100 off, and the best price we've seen on the 512GB storage option since the device's launch. If you've been holding off on getting a PC gaming handheld, now is a great time to pick one up.

What does the Lenovo Legion Go have to offer?

The Lenovo Legion Go has many features that set it apart from other Windows-based gaming handhelds. The 8.8-inch IPS display has a 2560x1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a max refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has 97% DCI-P3 color coverage and up to 500 nits of brightness. That's a ton of screen real estate, whether you're playing games or tackling productivity tasks.

It has the power for those tasks, with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor paired with 16GB of RAM. With 512GB of internal SSD storage, you'll have plenty of space to install games and apps. And you can get a different grip on your games thanks to the detachable controllers, which have motion control and a secondary FPS mode that turns the right-controller into a pistol-grip mouse.