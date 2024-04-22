Lenovo Legion Go $629 $700 Save $71 The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most interesting gaming handhelds yet, boasting a giant 8.8-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has detachable controllers, including one that has a trackpad that you can use as a mouse. $629 at Amazon

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the best PC gaming handhelds you can buy in 2024. The console offers tons of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, but the real highlight of this device that sets itself apart from others is the beautiful display and its Switch-like controllers that can be detached from the main unit.

While this unit typically comes priced at $699.99, it can now be had for far less, as this recent promotion drops it down to just $629 for a limited time. Although the discount might look like it's on the small side at just 10% off, this is actually one of the best prices we've seen to date, coming in at its lowest price ever. So if you've been thinking about getting a PC gaming handheld, now's going to be a great time.

What's great about the Lenovo Legion Go?

There are a lot of options when it comes to gaming handhelds, but if you're looking for one that runs Windows and offers a ton of screen real estate, then you won't find one better than the Lenovo Legion Go. The handheld is powered by a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

But the display is where it really shines, with a large 8.8-inch IPS screen with 2560x1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Furthermore, you get 97% DCI-P3, up to 500 nits of brightness, and a refresh rate that can climb up to 144Hz. The detachable controllers also provide a unique experience, and one can even be used as a mouse when needed.