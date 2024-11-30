Lenovo Legion Go The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most interesting gaming handhelds yet, boasting a giant 8.8-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has detachable controllers, including one that has a trackpad that you can use as a mouse. $472.97 at Amazon

The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the better gaming handhelds, and while it had a lot of problems at launch, it improved enough to be considered a decent alternative to the likes of the Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck. Now, though, a Black Friday on the Lenovo Legion Go has knocked a further $20 off of its asking price, bringing it down to $472.97 and its lowest price ever on Amazon.

What's great about the Lenovo Legion Go?

The Lenovo Legion Go packs an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme that's paired with 16GB of RAM. It also comes with 512GB of SSD storage, and there's a microSD card slot for those looking to expand their storage even more, not to mention it's pretty easy to upgrade yourself.

The Legion Go also features a large 8.8-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and up to 500 nits of brightness, making it one of the best displays on a gaming handheld that we've seen so far. Plus, it has detachable controllers, a first for PC gaming handhelds, and clearly inspired by the Nintendo Switch. They work wirelessly and are pretty easy to use, and you can even put one of them into "FPS mode" where it can be used as a mouse thanks to the laser sensor at the bottom.

On top of the Nintendo Switch inspiration thanks to the detachable controllers, its kickstand is well made too. You really can't go wrong with the Lenovo Legion Go at its lowest price ever, so be sure to grab it before the deal passes you by.