Key Takeaways The newly leaked images of the Legion Go console reveal its unique design, including removable controllers similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Unlike other handheld gaming consoles, the Legion Go prioritizes a robust size over a thin and light design which could provide longer battery life and better heat dissipation.

It remains to be seen if the device will make it to retail and how it will compete with the affordable and versatile Steam Deck.

Earlier in the month we reported on a new handheld gaming device in the works from Lenovo. And while the details were scarce, we did get information like the console's name, Legion Go, and how it could arrive with an 8-inch display, running Windows 11 and powered by an AMD processor. Now, we're getting our first look at the console through newly leaked images, which show off its unique design and removable controllers reminiscent of what's found on the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Windows Report

The images come from Windows Report (via The Verge), and give us our first good look at the Legion Go console, and on first glance, it looks similar to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. But diving a little deeper we can see that there are some notable differences, the main one being its robust size.

Although making a handheld gaming console thin and light is ideal for travel, it's less than ideal when it comes to actual use, since a more compact design generally means you lose out on longer battery life and better heat dissipation. This isn't always the case, but from what we've seen so far, manufacturers have struggled with this problem, and it looks like Lenovo might be choosing to go big for certain reasons.

Source: Windows Report

As mentioned before the device will apparently make use of an 8-inch display, and it will also have a convenient kickstand on the rear to prop it up when in use. We can also see massive slits on the rear for ventilation, and perhaps what's most unique about this console are its controllers.

This isn't the first time we're seeing a design like this, but it appears that the Legion Go will have controllers that can be detached from the main unit, giving users the freedom to play untethered when necessary. The right controller seems to have a touchpad, similar to what we can find on the Steam Deck and according to the source, there will also be a wheel on the rear of the right controller as well.

Source: Windows Report

Unfortunately, there isn't an explanation on how this can be used, but it might come in handy when scrolling through lists and can be used when browsing the web, similar to the scroll wheel found on a mouse. While this is all quite interesting, we don't know if this device is going to make it to retail.

Furthermore, even if it does, the real hurdle will be the device's price. Currently, the Steam Deck is the reigning king of portable consoles, and it's not because it's the most powerful or sleek — the Steam Deck's strength comes from its price and software, making it one of the most affordable and versatile gaming consoles on the market.

With that said, Lenovo has debuted some exciting devices this year like its dual-screen laptop and rollable concept phone, so there's a good chance that the Legion Go could be something to look forward to as well — but only time will tell.