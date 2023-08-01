Lenovo is reportedly developing a Windows-powered handheld gaming console similar to the Asus ROG Ally. The handheld market is getting increasingly competitive with the introduction of new devices on a regular basis. What once used to be the preserve of just the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck, is now filled with a multitude of offerings from several brands, enabling users to take their pick.

The next major entrant to the handheld console market could be Lenovo, as a new report suggests that the company could soon launch a new Windows-based device to compete with the likes of the ROG Ally. According to Windows Central, the Chinese tech major will be following in Asus' footsteps and leverage its 'Legion' gaming brand for the new product. Rumored to be called the 'Legion Go,' the device will reportedly be powered by an AMD Phoenix APU and run Windows 11.

The report also claims that the device will feature an 8-inch display, which would make it larger than the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck, both of which have 7-inch screens. Key details like the pixel resolution and refresh rate are yet to be revealed, but given that Lenovo has the ROG Ally squarely in its crosshair, we will be surprised if it's anything less than a Full HD touchscreen panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The report also claims that like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, the Legion Go will also support 15W low-power state for improved battery life.

Unfortunately for would-be buyers, the report does not reveal a possible release date for the Legion Go. In fact, the device is apparently still in the development stage, meaning its market availability is uncertain for now. The company earlier abandoned an Android-powered handheld console called Legion Play, so it remains to be seen if this one makes it to the market at some stage.