Key Takeaways The Lenovo Legion Go "S" offers an affordable entry into portable gaming.

It removes luxury features for a lower price, including less powerful hardware.

Expected to cost $399-449, compared to the $700 price tag of the original Legion Go.

Have you been apprehensive about buying a portable gaming PC like the Steam Deck? Or perhaps you've been looking through all the Steam Deck alternatives for something more your style? If you have, you may have noticed that they tend to be a bit pricey, with consoles coming in at around (or more) than the Steam Deck itself. Fortunately, if you're searching for a budget-friendly portable gaming PC to determine if the hobby is for you, Lenovo has something brewing.

The Lenovo Legion Go "S" looks to be a beginner-friendly console

In an exclusive reveal by Windows Latest, the Lenovo Legion Go is getting an "S" version. This is meant to be a more affordable, entry-level portable gaming console, which is nice to see, given how companies tend to vie to release the biggest, most powerful device on the market.

This new version will remove some of the luxury features of the Lenovo Legion Go. Gone are the detachable analog sticks, the little stand that flips out at the back, and even some of the back buttons. It'll also use Zen3+ cores under the hood, a downgrade from the Legion Go's Zen4 hardware.

In exchange, you get a unit at a much lower price than the competition. We don't have an exact price point yet, but Windows Latest believes that it should ship for around $399-449, a far cry from the Legion Go's $700 price tag. As such, if Lenovo pulls this off, the Legion Go S would be an excellent way for people to dip a toe into the world of portable PC gaming without shelling out a ton of money for the privilege.